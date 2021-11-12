Lamar pecks out third-straight win

BEAUMONT, Texas — In a hard-fought physical battle, Lamar University managed to get themselves in another tight contest late in the game. This time, the Cardinals would find a way to pass the late game situational test as they edged out a tough Texas State team 63-59 to even their record at .500.



Anyssia Gibbs was the spark plug for the Cardinals on this night as she poured in 15 points on five-on-seven from the field including three from downtown. She also posted six rebounds and dished out four assists. Malay McQueen and Akasha Davis would also score in double-figures with 10 points each. LU finished the game barely outshooting TXS 42.0%-41.7%



LU started the first quarter up 7-2 with Gibbs scoring five early points. The Bobcats rallied back with an 8-2 run to have their first lead of the game at 10-9. The rest of the quarter was nip and tuck and each side finished shooting over 35%. The Bobcats claimed a 16-15 lead through one quarter.



Once the second quarter started, a three by McQueen knotted things at 18. Despite keeping the contest close within a possession and matching the Bobcats with 46.2% field goal shooting, a late run by the TXS would see them up six points at 35-29 at the half. A big factor was the Bobcats would control the paint outscoring the Cardinals 20-12.



The Cardinals got a rhythm going with a 7-1 run to start the third quarter. Then, each team would trade baskets for two minutes before the Bobcats got themselves up 46-41 with three minutes to go. LU chipped at the lead to make it 48-47 in TXS's favor through three quarters. Both teams finished shooting 50.0% from the field.



As the fourth quarter began, an angel appeared in Angel Hastings, who connected on a pair of three's to give LU a 53-51 lead. That would provide a spark for LU as behind seven points from Gibbs, the Cardinals would lead 60-53. TXS would not back down however as they crept back to within one point with 40 seconds to go. It ultimately came down to clutch free throws as both Sabria Dean and Kayla Mitchell were able to bail the Cardinals out of trouble with a 63-59 win.



After a slow start to the season, head coach Aqua Franklin has been pleased with the recent turnaround to get back to level including the effort displayed from her team tonight. "We've been in a lot of close ones since I've been here," said head coach Franklin. "I tell my kids that God continues to give you tests until you pass them. We finally passed it. We had made free throws down the stretch. We had a sidelines out of bounds play. It's our time. We practiced really hard over the last two weeks of just trying to figure it out and be who were supposed to be. One defensively, but also offensively following a complete game plan. There were things that happened like mistakes. But you couldn't tell because of how hard our young ladies were playing. I couldn't be prouder of them for pulling this game out."



Game five of their eight-game home stretch will be next Wednesday at 7:00 PM with Prairie View A&M coming in town.