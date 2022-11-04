Liberty gets revenge at Hamshire-Fannett

Defending State Champions avenge only district loss against Hamshire-Fannet

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Due to storms forecasted in Southeast Texas tomorrow, a few softball and baseball games were moved up a night.

One of those involved to state-ranked softball teams, as 13th-ranked Hamshire-Fannett played host to number three Liberty.

The Lady Horns (25-4, 8-2) grabbed the first meeting in Liberty 3-0, but on Monday night it was all Lady Panthers in a 9-2 win.

Liberty's road victory propelled the Lady Panthers (23-3, 8-1) into first place in 21-4A.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-4A

(3) Liberty 9 (13) Hamshire-Fannett 2

