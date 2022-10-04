Lumberton Lady Raiders are State Bound!

Lumberton shuts out Bay City to earn spot at State

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KATY, Texas — For the second time in program history the Lumberton Lady Raiders are heading to the UIL State Tournament!

Lumberton looked sharp in a 3-0 win over Bay City in Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium to claim the 4A Region III Championship.

The Lady Raiders lone first half goal came courtesy of Anna Mae Holeman in the final minute. From there Lumberton would dominate.

Sydney Bass would double the lead in the 60th minute, drilling a deep shot off the keepers gloves.

Less than two minutes later Bassa would score her second goal to put the game out of reach.

Lumberton has dominated in the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 30-1 with four shutouts to reach State for the first time since 2019.

The Lady Raiders (21-3-1) will open the UIL 4A State Tournament Wednesday at 1:30 pm against Midlothian Heritage (21-3-3) in Georgetown ISD's Birklebach Field. Celina (27-1-1) will take on Boerne (20-3-5) in the other semifinal at 11:00 am.