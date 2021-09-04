LCM's Jack Burke qualifies for Texas Amateur Golf Championship

LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Amateur Golf Championship is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf tournaments in Texas. Wednesday, LC-M Bear, and future Texas State Bobcat, Jack Burke played in the sectional qualifier where three exemptions were on the line for a spot in the 112th Texas Amateur Championship.
The qualifier was held at Crown Colony Golf Club in Lufkin where Jack was one of just two high school players competing among a field a college players from schools such as Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin along with several club professionals from across Texas.
Burke not only held his own but shot a (-1), 71 to win the tournament by two strokes. The win earned Jack one of the three exemptions and he will be teeing it up in the 112th Texas Amateur Championship on June 16-20 at Midland Country Club in Midland, Texas.