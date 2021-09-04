LCM's Jack Burke qualifies for Texas Amateur Golf Championship

LCM senior wins qualifier to earn spot in Texas Amateur Golf Championship

LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Amateur Golf Championship is one of the oldest and most prestigious golf tournaments in Texas. Wednesday, LC-M Bear, and future Texas State Bobcat, Jack Burke played in the sectional qualifier where three exemptions were on the line for a spot in the 112th Texas Amateur Championship.

The qualifier was held at Crown Colony Golf Club in Lufkin where Jack was one of just two high school players competing among a field a college players from schools such as Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin along with several club professionals from across Texas.