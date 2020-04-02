BEAUMONT, Texas — It's one of the most exciting parts of UIL Realignment. The mad scramble to schedule games.

As the hours pass things are becoming a little clearer, though some districts will not draw up their league schedules until tomorrow.

Keep in mind none of these contracts are official until February 26th, and locations are still being worked on.

WEST BROOK

Week 1 - Beaumont United

Week 2 - Tomball Memorial

Week 3 - Houston Lamar

Week 4 - Deer Park

Week 5- *North Shore

Week 6 - Bye

Week 7 - *Humble

Week 8 - *Kingwood

Week 9 -*Summer Creek

Week 10 - *CE King

Week 11 - *Atascocita

(*District Game)

BEAUMONT UNITED

Week 1 - vs West Brook

Week 2 - vs Port Neches-Groves

Week 3 - TBA

PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL

Week 1 - Lancaster (TBD)

Week 2 - at Barbers Hill

Week 3 - vs Crosby

Week 4 - Bye

Week 5 - *at La Porte

Week 6 - *vs Goose Creek Memorial

Week 7 - *at Galveston Ball

Week 8 - *at Beaumont United

Week 9 - *vs Baytown Lee

Week 10 - *at Baytown Sterling

Week 11 - *vs Friendswood

(*District Game)

NEDERLAND

Week 1 - West Orange-Stark

Week 2- Houston Austin

Week 3 - Silsbee

Week 4 - Bye

Week 5 - *vs Port Neches-Groves

Week 6 - *at Santa Fe

Week 7 - *vs Texas City

Week 8 - *vs Dayton

Week 9 - *at Barbers Hill

Week 10 - *vs Kingwood Park

Week 11 - *at Crosby

(*District Game)

PORT NECHES-GROVES

Week 1 - vs Jasper

Week 2 - at Beaumont United

Week 3 - vs Tomball

Week 4 - Bye

Week 5 - *at Nederland

Week 6 - *vs Dayton

Week 7 - *at Barbers Hill

Week 8 - *vs Kingwood Park

Week 9 - *at Crosby

Week 10 - *at Texas City

Week 11 - *vs Santa Fe

(*District Game)

LUMBERTON

Week 1 - Houston Waltrip

Week 2 - Coldspring

Week 3 - Baytown Lee

Week 4 - East Chambers

Week 5 - Brazosport

Week 6 - Bye

LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE

VIDOR

Week 1 - Silsbee

Week 2 - St. Pius X

Week 3 - Brazosport

Week 4 - Bay City

Week 5 - Jasper

JASPER

BRIDGE CITY

Week 1 - Buna

Week 2 - Tarkington

Week 3 - Huffman Hargrave

Week 4 - Anahuac

HAMSHIRE-FANNETT

Week 1 - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Week 2 - Houston Wheatley

Week 3 - East Chambers

Week 4 - Splendora

HARDIN-JEFFERSON

ORANGEFIELD

Week 1 - at Anahuac

Week 2 - vs Woodville

Week 3 - at Livingston

Week 4 - vs Buna

SILSBEE

Week 1 - Vidor

Week 2 - Jasper

Week 3 - Nederland

Week 4 - Pleasant Grove

WEST ORANGE-STARK

Week 1 - Nederland

Week 2 - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Week 3 - Jasper

Week 4 - Newton

BUNA

Week 1 - Bridge City

Week 2 - Hemphill

Week 3 - Hardin-Jefferson

Week 4 - Orangefield

KIRBYVILLE

EAST CHAMBERS

Week 1 - TBD

Week 2 - Hardin-Jefferson

Week 3 - Hamshire-Fannett

Week 4 - Lumberton

WOODVILLE

KOUNTZE

NEWTON

Week 1 - Woodville

Week 2 - Diboll

Week 3 - Kirbyville

Week 4 - West Orange-Stark

Week 5 - Bye

WARREN

WEST HARDIN

COLMESNEIL

Week 1 - KIPP Generations

Week 2 - Sabine Pass

Week 3 - Deweyville

Week 4 - High Island

DEWEYVILLE

Week 1 - West Hardin

Week 2- Cushing

Week 3 - Colmesneil

Week 4 - Warren

Week 5 - Bye

Week 6 - Legacy Christian

EVADALE

HULL-DAISETTA

SABINE PASS

BURKEVILLE

HIGH ISLAND

CHESTER

