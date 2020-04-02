BEAUMONT, Texas — It's one of the most exciting parts of UIL Realignment. The mad scramble to schedule games.
As the hours pass things are becoming a little clearer, though some districts will not draw up their league schedules until tomorrow.
Keep in mind none of these contracts are official until February 26th, and locations are still being worked on.
WEST BROOK
Week 1 - Beaumont United
Week 2 - Tomball Memorial
Week 3 - Houston Lamar
Week 4 - Deer Park
Week 5- *North Shore
Week 6 - Bye
Week 7 - *Humble
Week 8 - *Kingwood
Week 9 -*Summer Creek
Week 10 - *CE King
Week 11 - *Atascocita
(*District Game)
BEAUMONT UNITED
Week 1 - vs West Brook
Week 2 - vs Port Neches-Groves
Week 3 - TBA
PORT ARTHUR MEMORIAL
Week 1 - Lancaster (TBD)
Week 2 - at Barbers Hill
Week 3 - vs Crosby
Week 4 - Bye
Week 5 - *at La Porte
Week 6 - *vs Goose Creek Memorial
Week 7 - *at Galveston Ball
Week 8 - *at Beaumont United
Week 9 - *vs Baytown Lee
Week 10 - *at Baytown Sterling
Week 11 - *vs Friendswood
(*District Game)
NEDERLAND
Week 1 - West Orange-Stark
Week 2- Houston Austin
Week 3 - Silsbee
Week 4 - Bye
Week 5 - *vs Port Neches-Groves
Week 6 - *at Santa Fe
Week 7 - *vs Texas City
Week 8 - *vs Dayton
Week 9 - *at Barbers Hill
Week 10 - *vs Kingwood Park
Week 11 - *at Crosby
(*District Game)
PORT NECHES-GROVES
Week 1 - vs Jasper
Week 2 - at Beaumont United
Week 3 - vs Tomball
Week 4 - Bye
Week 5 - *at Nederland
Week 6 - *vs Dayton
Week 7 - *at Barbers Hill
Week 8 - *vs Kingwood Park
Week 9 - *at Crosby
Week 10 - *at Texas City
Week 11 - *vs Santa Fe
(*District Game)
LUMBERTON
Week 1 - Houston Waltrip
Week 2 - Coldspring
Week 3 - Baytown Lee
Week 4 - East Chambers
Week 5 - Brazosport
Week 6 - Bye
LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE
VIDOR
Week 1 - Silsbee
Week 2 - St. Pius X
Week 3 - Brazosport
Week 4 - Bay City
Week 5 - Jasper
JASPER
BRIDGE CITY
Week 1 - Buna
Week 2 - Tarkington
Week 3 - Huffman Hargrave
Week 4 - Anahuac
HAMSHIRE-FANNETT
Week 1 - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Week 2 - Houston Wheatley
Week 3 - East Chambers
Week 4 - Splendora
HARDIN-JEFFERSON
ORANGEFIELD
Week 1 - at Anahuac
Week 2 - vs Woodville
Week 3 - at Livingston
Week 4 - vs Buna
SILSBEE
Week 1 - Vidor
Week 2 - Jasper
Week 3 - Nederland
Week 4 - Pleasant Grove
WEST ORANGE-STARK
Week 1 - Nederland
Week 2 - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Week 3 - Jasper
Week 4 - Newton
BUNA
Week 1 - Bridge City
Week 2 - Hemphill
Week 3 - Hardin-Jefferson
Week 4 - Orangefield
KIRBYVILLE
EAST CHAMBERS
Week 1 - TBD
Week 2 - Hardin-Jefferson
Week 3 - Hamshire-Fannett
Week 4 - Lumberton
WOODVILLE
KOUNTZE
NEWTON
Week 1 - Woodville
Week 2 - Diboll
Week 3 - Kirbyville
Week 4 - West Orange-Stark
Week 5 - Bye
WARREN
WEST HARDIN
COLMESNEIL
Week 1 - KIPP Generations
Week 2 - Sabine Pass
Week 3 - Deweyville
Week 4 - High Island
DEWEYVILLE
Week 1 - West Hardin
Week 2- Cushing
Week 3 - Colmesneil
Week 4 - Warren
Week 5 - Bye
Week 6 - Legacy Christian
EVADALE
HULL-DAISETTA
SABINE PASS
BURKEVILLE
HIGH ISLAND
CHESTER
