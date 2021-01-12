West Orange-Stark is motivated for rematch with China Spring

Mustangs will battle undefeated China Spring Friday night in Tomball

WEST ORANGE, Texas — Over at West Orange-Stark, reaching the State Quarterfinals is nothing new. Friday night the Mustangs will play in their fifteenth quarterfinal and tenth in the past eleven years.

The one year they missed since 2011, last year.

That's when a shorthanded West Orange-Stark team was stunned by China Spring 35-22 in the Area Round.

Now the Mustangs will get their shot at revenge when they battle the Cougars Friday night in Tomball.

Head Coach Cornel Thompson is impressed with what he sees in China Spring.

"They are a quality, traditional playoff team also. You know they got a cog at the wheel, quarterback named Major Bowden who runs the operation. And he of course is going to get every snap, but he's going to get most of the carries. He's the guy that runs the option, throws the ball, runs the quick trap. So that's what we know about them. It's a spread football team and they're very well-coached. I'm very impressed with them. They're well-coached. They do multiple things. They give you multiple formations out of the spread so wee need to we need to be at the top of our game."

Running back Elijah Gales is looking forward to getting another shot at the Cougars.

"Everybody don't get second chances. It's a big opportunity for us and all. We just have to be ready. Can't let them come out like they did last year."

Coach Thompson agrees.

"Exactly. I think our kids will be motivated. If you can't get motivated in the fourth round of the playoffs in the State of Texas. Like I always say, this ain't Rhode Island, this is the State of Texas. So if you can't get motivated in this round right here, then you don't need to be playing. We're going to give our best effort."

4A-DIVISION II STATE QUARTERFINALS

(4) West Orange-Stark Mustangs (11-1) vs (5) China Spring Cougars (13-0)

Friday 7:00 pm, Tomball ISD Stadium - Tomball

Series: China Spring leads 1-0

Last Meeting: 2020, China Spring 35-22

SEASON RESULTS

West Orange-Stark Mustangs (11-1)

at Nederland, L 14-6

vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville, W 39-20

at Newton, W 40-26

*vs Hamshire-Fannett, W 24-8

*at Hardin-Jefferson, W 54-7

*vs Silsbee, W 45-20

*at Orangefield, W 27-7

*vs Liberty, W 73-7

*at Bridge City, W 42-0

(*) District

Bi-District - La Marque, W 49-0

Area - Jasper, W 20-7

Regional - Bellville, W 36-17