Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson take care of business against ranked opponents

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was busy night of high school hoops in the 409 with some big time matchups across the area.
Beaumont United, currently ranked second in Class 5A, took on an Atascocita team ranked fifth in 6A.
Thought the Timberwolves led by double-digits multiple times, the Eagles refused to go away.
When the dust settled, Beaumont United came out on top 70-64.
Meanwhile in Sour Lake, Hardin-Jefferson and Big Sandy came together for something bigger than sports.
The traditional powers played a Cancer Awareness Game to raise money for an organization known as Gift Cards for My Peeps.
The son of HJ Head Coach Clay Davis is currently fighting his own battle, and coach found out first hand how important a support system can be.
Before the game even tipped off, over eight thousand dollars was raised.
The organization provides gift cards for families while their loved ones are undergoing treatment.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
BOYS
5A (2) Beaumont United 70 6A (5) Atascocita 64
4A (2) Silsbee 78 West Brook 56
Lumberton 65 Port Neches-Groves 55
4A (19) Hardin-Jefferson 90 2A (8) Big Sandy 53
Dayton 56 Kountze 38
Orangefield 74 Warren 35
3A (13) East Chambers 94 Hull-Daisetta 20
Kelly 70 Bob Hope 23
Anahuac 66 Evadale 44
Hamshire-Fannett 94 Legacy Christian 69
GIRLS
6A (6) Summer Creek 70 4A (1) Hardin-Jefferson 47
Silsbee 76 Hamshire-Fannett 43
3A (7) Woodville 53 Bridge City 21