Beaumont United and Hardin-Jefferson take care of business against ranked opponents

Timberwolves and Hawks protect home courts against tough competition

BEAUMONT, Texas — It was busy night of high school hoops in the 409 with some big time matchups across the area.

Beaumont United, currently ranked second in Class 5A, took on an Atascocita team ranked fifth in 6A.

Thought the Timberwolves led by double-digits multiple times, the Eagles refused to go away.

When the dust settled, Beaumont United came out on top 70-64.

Meanwhile in Sour Lake, Hardin-Jefferson and Big Sandy came together for something bigger than sports.

The traditional powers played a Cancer Awareness Game to raise money for an organization known as Gift Cards for My Peeps.

The son of HJ Head Coach Clay Davis is currently fighting his own battle, and coach found out first hand how important a support system can be.

Before the game even tipped off, over eight thousand dollars was raised.

The organization provides gift cards for families while their loved ones are undergoing treatment.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS

5A (2) Beaumont United 70 6A (5) Atascocita 64

4A (2) Silsbee 78 West Brook 56

Lumberton 65 Port Neches-Groves 55

4A (19) Hardin-Jefferson 90 2A (8) Big Sandy 53

Dayton 56 Kountze 38

Orangefield 74 Warren 35

3A (13) East Chambers 94 Hull-Daisetta 20

Kelly 70 Bob Hope 23

Anahuac 66 Evadale 44

Hamshire-Fannett 94 Legacy Christian 69

GIRLS

6A (6) Summer Creek 70 4A (1) Hardin-Jefferson 47

Silsbee 76 Hamshire-Fannett 43

3A (7) Woodville 53 Bridge City 21