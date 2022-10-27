Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas

Lumberton and Orangefield earn district titles in Thursday night action

LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night.

Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season.

Lumberton piled it on Little Cypress-Mauriceville in front of a rowdy crowd at Raider Stadium, 41-7. The win earned Lumberton at a least a share of their first district championship since 2008.

Meanwhile in 10-3A-DI, Orangefield wrapped up at least a share of their first district crown since 1988! The Bobcats blasted Kirbyville, 58-0.

Not to be outdone, fourth-ranked Silsbee scored the most points of the night as they blew past Bridge City, 70-0. The Tigers improve to (9-0) on the season heading into a showdown with rival Jasper next week.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10-4A-DI

#7 Lumberton 41 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

9-4A-DI

#4 Silsbee 70 Bridge City 0

10-3A-DI

Orangefield 58 Kirbyville 0

East Chambers 47 Hardin 0

Buna 53 Tarkington 0

12-3A-DII

New Waverly 61 Kountze 6

12-2A-DI

Leon 41 West Hardin 20

12-2A-DII

Deweyville 62 Sabine Pass 0

Colmesneil 42 Hull-Daisetta 0