HS Football

Thursday night lights take over Southeast Texas

Lumberton and Orangefield earn district titles in Thursday night action

LUMBERTON, Texas — Thursday night ended up being a busy one in Southeast Texas with ten games being played across the area due to a threat of storms Friday night.

Both Lumberton and Orangefield clinched district championships, while Silsbee remained perfect on the season. 

Lumberton piled it on Little Cypress-Mauriceville in front of a rowdy crowd at Raider Stadium, 41-7. The win earned Lumberton at a least a share of their first district championship since 2008. 

Meanwhile in 10-3A-DI, Orangefield wrapped up at least a share of their first district crown since 1988! The Bobcats blasted Kirbyville, 58-0.

Not to be outdone, fourth-ranked Silsbee scored the most points of the night as they blew past Bridge City, 70-0. The Tigers improve to (9-0) on the season heading into a showdown with rival Jasper next week. 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

10-4A-DI
#7 Lumberton 41 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

9-4A-DI
#4 Silsbee 70 Bridge City 0

10-3A-DI
Orangefield 58 Kirbyville 0
East Chambers 47 Hardin 0
Buna 53 Tarkington 0

12-3A-DII
New Waverly 61 Kountze 6

12-2A-DI
Leon 41 West Hardin 20

12-2A-DII
Deweyville 62 Sabine Pass 0
Colmesneil 42 Hull-Daisetta 0

TAPPS DII-4
Second Baptist 59 Kelly 7

