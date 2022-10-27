409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 10 of the high school football season will get an early start thanks to storms being forecasted in Southeast Texas Friday.
With that in mind, here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks! The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with Ashly Elam and Saphire Cervantes slowly closing the gap.
409Sports Blitz Picks 2022 Standings
Cal Preps Computer: 159-35 (.820) | LW: 21-2
Ashly Elam: 164-46 (.781) | LW: 22-2
Dave Campbell's: 157-47 (.770) | LW: 21-3
Saphire Cervantes: 161-49 (.767) | LW: 22-2
Cameron Sibert: 154-56 (.733) | LW: 22-2
21-6A
West Brook vs Beaumont United
Cal Preps: West Brook 35-31
Ashly: West Brook
Saphire: West Brook
DCTF: West Brook by 10
Cameron: Beaumont United
8-5A-DII
Barbers Hill at Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 28-27
Ashly: Barbers Hill
Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial
DCTF: Barbers Hill by 1
Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial
9-5A-DII
Nederland at Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 40-7
Ashly: Port Neches-Groves
Saphire: Port Neches-Groves
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 35
Cameron: Port Neches-Groves
10-4A-DI
Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Lumberton
Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-24
Ashly: Lumberton
DCTF: Lumberton by 10
Saphire: Lumberton
Cameron: Lumberton
Vidor at Huffman Hargrave
Cal Preps: Vidor 34-17
Ashly: Vidor
Saphire: Vidor
DCTF: Vidor by 12
Cameron: Vidor
9-4A-DII
Bridge City at Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 55-0
Ashly: Silsbee
Saphire: Silsbee
DCTF: Silsbee by 57
Cameron: Silsbee
Hamshire-Fannett at Liberty
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 44-12
Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett
Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 32
Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett
Jasper at Hardin-Jefferson
Cal Preps: Jasper 42-6
Ashly: Jasper
Saphire: Jasper
DCTF: Jasper by 39
Cameron: Jasper
10-3A-DI
Buna at Tarkington
Cal Preps: Buna 35-21
Ashly: Buna
Saphire: Tarkington
DCTF: Buna by 17
Cameron: Tarkington
East Chambers at Hardin
Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-6
Ashly: East Chambers
Saphire: East Chambers
DCTF: East Chambers by 26
Cameron: East Chambers
Kirbyville at Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 40-17
Ashly: Orangefield
Saphire: Orangefield
DCTF: Orangefield by 28
Cameron: Orangefield
12-3A-DII
Kountze at New Waverly
Cal Preps: New Waverly 52-6
Ashly: New Waverly
Saphire: New Waverly
DCTF: New Waverly by 46
Cameron: New Waverly
Trinity at Warren
Cal Preps: Warren by 24
Saphire: Warren
DCTF: Warren 34-14
Cameron: Warren
12-2A-DI
Leon at West Hardin
Cal Preps: West Hardin 28-24
Ashly: West Hardin
Saphire: West Hardin
DCTF: West Hardin by 11
Cameron: West Hardin
12-2A-DII
Colmesneil at Hull-Daisetta
Cal Preps: Colmesneil 28-21
Ashly: Colmesneil
Saphire: Hull-Daisetta
DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 1
Cameron: Colmesneil
Deweyville at Sabine Pass
Cal Preps: Deweyville 61-7
Ashly: Deweyville
Saphire: Deweyville
DCTF: Deweyville by 28
Cameron: Deweyville
Evadale at Lovelady
Cal Preps: Lovelady 52-6
Ashly: Lovelady
Saphire: Lovelady
DCTF: Lovelady by 47
Cameron: Lovelady
15-1A-DI
Burkeville at High Island
Ashly: High Island
Saphire: High Island
DCTF: Burkeville by 1
Cameron: Burkeville
Leverett's Chapel at Chester
Cal Preps: No Pick
Ashly: Leverett's Chapel
Saphire: Leverett's Chapel
DCTF: Leverett's Chapel by 10
Cameron: Leverett's Chapel
TAPPS DII-4
Kelly at Second Baptist
Ashly: Second Baptist
Saphire: Second Baptist
Cameron: Second Baptist