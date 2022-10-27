409Sports Blitz Picks 2022: Week 10

The Blitz Picks standings are tight heading into Week 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — Week 10 of the high school football season will get an early start thanks to storms being forecasted in Southeast Texas Friday.

With that in mind, here are the 409Sports Blitz Picks! The Cal Preps Computer continues to lead the way with Ashly Elam and Saphire Cervantes slowly closing the gap.

409Sports Blitz Picks 2022 Standings

Cal Preps Computer: 159-35 (.820) | LW: 21-2

Ashly Elam: 164-46 (.781) | LW: 22-2

Dave Campbell's: 157-47 (.770) | LW: 21-3

Saphire Cervantes: 161-49 (.767) | LW: 22-2

Cameron Sibert: 154-56 (.733) | LW: 22-2

21-6A

West Brook vs Beaumont United

Cal Preps: West Brook 35-31

Ashly: West Brook

Saphire: West Brook

DCTF: West Brook by 10

Cameron: Beaumont United

8-5A-DII

Barbers Hill at Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 28-27

Ashly: Barbers Hill

Saphire: Port Arthur Memorial

DCTF: Barbers Hill by 1

Cameron: Port Arthur Memorial

9-5A-DII

Nederland at Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 40-7

Ashly: Port Neches-Groves

Saphire: Port Neches-Groves

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 35

Cameron: Port Neches-Groves

10-4A-DI

Little Cypress-Mauriceville at Lumberton

Cal Preps: Lumberton 42-24

Ashly: Lumberton

DCTF: Lumberton by 10

Saphire: Lumberton

Cameron: Lumberton

Vidor at Huffman Hargrave

Cal Preps: Vidor 34-17

Ashly: Vidor

Saphire: Vidor

DCTF: Vidor by 12

Cameron: Vidor

9-4A-DII

Bridge City at Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 55-0

Ashly: Silsbee

Saphire: Silsbee

DCTF: Silsbee by 57

Cameron: Silsbee

Hamshire-Fannett at Liberty

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 44-12

Ashly: Hamshire-Fannett

Saphire: Hamshire-Fannett

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 32

Cameron: Hamshire-Fannett

Jasper at Hardin-Jefferson

Cal Preps: Jasper 42-6

Ashly: Jasper

Saphire: Jasper

DCTF: Jasper by 39

Cameron: Jasper

10-3A-DI

Buna at Tarkington

Cal Preps: Buna 35-21

Ashly: Buna

Saphire: Tarkington

DCTF: Buna by 17

Cameron: Tarkington

East Chambers at Hardin

Cal Preps: East Chambers 38-6

Ashly: East Chambers

Saphire: East Chambers

DCTF: East Chambers by 26

Cameron: East Chambers

Kirbyville at Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 40-17

Ashly: Orangefield

Saphire: Orangefield

DCTF: Orangefield by 28

Cameron: Orangefield

12-3A-DII

Kountze at New Waverly

Cal Preps: New Waverly 52-6

Ashly: New Waverly

Saphire: New Waverly

DCTF: New Waverly by 46

Cameron: New Waverly

Trinity at Warren

Cal Preps: Warren by 24

Saphire: Warren

DCTF: Warren 34-14

Cameron: Warren

12-2A-DI

Leon at West Hardin

Cal Preps: West Hardin 28-24

Ashly: West Hardin

Saphire: West Hardin

DCTF: West Hardin by 11

Cameron: West Hardin

12-2A-DII

Colmesneil at Hull-Daisetta

Cal Preps: Colmesneil 28-21

Ashly: Colmesneil

Saphire: Hull-Daisetta

DCTF: Hull-Daisetta by 1

Cameron: Colmesneil

Deweyville at Sabine Pass

Cal Preps: Deweyville 61-7

Ashly: Deweyville

Saphire: Deweyville

DCTF: Deweyville by 28

Cameron: Deweyville

Evadale at Lovelady

Cal Preps: Lovelady 52-6

Ashly: Lovelady

Saphire: Lovelady

DCTF: Lovelady by 47

Cameron: Lovelady

15-1A-DI

Burkeville at High Island

Ashly: High Island

Saphire: High Island

DCTF: Burkeville by 1

Cameron: Burkeville

Leverett's Chapel at Chester

Cal Preps: No Pick

Ashly: Leverett's Chapel

Saphire: Leverett's Chapel

DCTF: Leverett's Chapel by 10

Cameron: Leverett's Chapel