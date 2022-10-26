Bridge City Volleyball's Demi Carter named 409Sports Athlete of the Week ahead of playoffs

Carter has taken on the role of co-captain this season and leads the team in kills.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A young Bridge City volleyball team has made it back to playoffs and it's girls like Demi Carter who've stepped up to make this possible.

"She's normally a quiet kid," said head coach Savanah DeLuna. "She doesn't say much. I gave her the honor of being co-captain this year and she really has just stepped into that role. She's super vocal."

"Our team is very young," said Coach DeLuna. "She kind of takes them under her wing, she gives them pointers. I mean, and of course stat wise."

So far Carter has 388 kills on the season and, as a junior, has become an unstoppable force for the Cardinals.

"She's the leader in kills on our team and I would go as far as to say probably in our district," said Coach DeLuna. "She plays six rotations. She never comes off the court. I mean, she's just a presence. Everyone knows who she is."

"I feel like I've definitely improved in passing a lot, but what I've want to focus on is my kills and where I place the ball because last year it was all about swinging hard and getting kills, but this year it's about where am I placing the ball, is it a smart shot, and things like that," said Carter.

Carter has a secure volleyball future. She recently verbally committed to play for Angelo State University once she graduates.

"Ever since I started volleyball in seventh grade it was always my dream," said Carter. "I just wanted to play college volleyball. Whenever I accepted the offer it was kind of unreal at first because it's something that I've been wanting for so long and whenever it actually happened it's kind of just surreal.'

"When she texted me and told me that she was gonna commit to Angelo State I think I was sitting in a class and I started crying because it's just she's one of those kids that deserves it," said Coach DeLuna. "Nothing has been given to her. She has worked for every accolade she's ever gotten."