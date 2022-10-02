Port Neches-Groves ISD releases list of applicants for AD/Head Football Coach position filled by Jeff Joseph

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District has released the interview committee, athletic director/head football coach applicants and list of candidates that were interviewed.
Jeff Joseph was officially hired at Monday night's school board meeting by unanimous vote.
INTERVIEW COMMITTEE
Barbara Comeaux
Julie Gauthier
Kyler Hooper
Scott Ryan
Kevin Shexnider
Kyle Segura
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
Zachary Bass
Rickey Beaty
Jacob Bible
Tyler Blackshire
Rhett Bomar
Joe Cary
Nicholas Conti
Jacob Coulson
Derrien Covington
Brian Czulno
Jose Ferrer
Kevin Flanigan
John Focke
Chad Foster
Christopher Freytag
Cody Gambill
Nicholas Garrett
Wade Griffin
Jason Haddock
Paul Hall
Brian Hall
Gregory Hodge
Gene Johnson
Jody Jordan
Jeff Joseph
Zachary Kelley
Sean Kemp
Nelson Kortis
Adam Langvardt
Johnny Louivier
Jeff Mayo
Shane McComb
Joel McIver
Zsajuan Powe
Robert Ramsey
Danny Ramsey
Joshua Rankin
Robie Robbins
David Satcher
Albert Vega
Mark Waggoner
Marcus Wilder
Henry Willis
Bryan Wilson
Cedrick Wilson
Matthew Woodard
Danny Youngs
APPLICANTS INTERVIEWED
Rhett Bomar
Joe Cary
Kevin Flanigan
Christopher Freytag
Jeff Joseph
Bryan Wilson
Matthew Woodard
HIRED
Jeff Joseph