PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves has wrapped up their first week of summer drills and Head Coach Brandon Faircloth couldn't be happier.

"It was great, it was such a blessing. We missed our players. That's what we got into coaching for, is to be around them. To make a difference in their lives. When you can't be around them except through google meetings online, you just miss out so much on those relationships. It was great to get back out here. We have a great group of hardworking kids, and it was great to see them back at work."

Senior quarterback Blake Bost never imagined his offseason program would be put on hold for three months.

"I really didn't. I thought spring ball was gonna come and when it got cut off I was very disappointed, but we're back out here so it's real exciting."

Faircloth noted that they are taking things slow at The Reservation.

"We didn't push everything a hundred percent or anything like that. We went really light in the weight room, we're just trying to get back in our station rotation and do some football skills. It's been three months. We don't want to get back into it full speed. There's definitely an acclamation period to go through. I think we did a good job of that."

Bost says his teammates were ready to return.

"I think they were anxious to get out here and very determined to work and just do something great, and get back going again.

While getting back in shape is the priority of summer workouts, safety is even more important, especially after a West Orange-Stark football player tested positive for COVID-19 this week

Coach Faircloth addressed safety concerns.

"You know we talk about it to our kids all the time. Don't put yourself in a situation where you are around somebody may have it. I know that's tough to do, but just continuously remind them to wash their hands and use the hand sanitizer and those kind of things. Everything you've been doing for the last three months, don't change anything. Because what you're doing can affect everybody else, so make sure that you're really safe this weekend and be ready come back ready to go on Monday."

