Highlights from Southeast Texas high school football week 3

Get all your high school football scores and more at http://12NewsNow.com/409Sports

BEAUMONT, Texas — Here's all your highlights from this week in Southeast Texas high school football.

Week three's 409Sports Blitz Game of the Week featured the "Rice Bowl" with Hamshire-Fannett High School visiting Winnie to take on East Chambers High School.

WATCH | Scroll down or click to watch the show and highlights clips

MORE | Southeast Texas Scoreboard

Last year the Longhorns protected their home turf, walking away with 26-19 win. This year the scene will switch to Winnie at East Chambers' Buccaneer Stadium.

However, this year the table turned as East Chambers took down Hamshire-Fannett 49 - 39.

You can watch all of this week's highlights in the YouTube playlist below...

The series between the two communities powered by the rice industry, started in 1961. Though it should be noted the rivalry started even further back than that, when Hamshire and Fannett were separate high schools fielding their own teams.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-0) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-0)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-22

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2019, Hamshire-Fannett 26-19

Last East Chambers Win: 2018, 35-13

2020 Results

Hamshire-Fannett 22 Anahuac 12

East Chambers 34 Hardin-Jefferson 7