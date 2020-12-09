Hamshire-Fannett High School's Kaleb Chandler makes the week 3 Hit of the Week

Get all your high school football scores and more at http://12NewsNow.com/409Sports

The week three Hit of the Week goes to Hamshire-Fannett High School's Kaleb Chandler.

The week two game of the week features the "Rice Bowl" as East Chambers High School hosts Hamshire-Fannett High School in Winnie.

Friday night East Chambers (1-0) will host Hamshire-Fannett (1-0) in the 47th edition of the Rice Bowl.

Last year the Longhorns protected their home turf, walking away with 26-19 win. This year the scene will switch to Winnie at East Chambers' Buccaneer Stadium.

The series between the two communities powered by the rice industry, started in 1961. Though it should be noted the rivalry started even further back than that, when Hamshire and Fannett were separate high schools fielding their own teams.

409Sports Blitz Game of The Week

Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (1-0) at East Chambers Buccaneers (1-0)

"Rice Bowl"

Series: Hamshire-Fannett leads 24-22

First Meeting: 1961, Hamshire-Fannett 28-0

Last Meeting: 2019, Hamshire-Fannett 26-19

Last East Chambers Win: 2018, 35-13

2020 Results

Hamshire-Fannett 22 Anahuac 12

East Chambers 34 Hardin-Jefferson 7

Series History

1961: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-0

1962: East Chambers, 12-6

1963: East Chambers, 12-0

1964: East Chambers, 47-0

1965: East Chambers, 24-0

1966: East Chambers, 24-8

1967: Hamshire-Fannett, 24-14

1968: East Chambers, 15-14

1969: East Chambers, 24-6

1970: East Chambers, 24-18

1971: Hamshire-Fannett, 6-0

1972: Hamshire-Fannett, 14-6

1973: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-0

1974: Hamshire-Fannett, 40-6

1975: Hamshire-Fannett, 19-15

1976: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

1977: East Chambers, 7-6

1978: Hamshire-Fannett, 12-6

1979: East Chambers, 29-27

1980: Hamshire-Fannett, 13-6

1981: Hamshire-Fannett, 30-7

1982: East Chambers, 28-18

1983: East Chambers, 12-10

1984: Hamshire-Fannett, 25-6

1985: Hamshire-Fannett, 18-17

1986: Hamshire-Fannett, 9-8

1987: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-6

1988: Hamshire-Fannett, 21-12

1989: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-21

1990: Hamshire-Fannett, 63-6

1991: Hamshire-Fannett, 70-0

2000: Hamshire-Fannett, 42-12

2001: East Chambers, 25-2

2002: Hamshire-Fannett, 28-7

2003: Hamshire-Fannett, 33-7

2006: East Chambers, 20-17

2007: East Chambers, 33-19

2009: East Chambers, 21-0

2012: East Chambers, 33-14

2013: East Chambers, 27-23

2014: East Chambers, 33-14

2015: East Chambers, 42-13

2016: East Chambers, 28-24

2017: Hamshire-Fannett, 32-28

2018: East Chambers, 35-13

2019: Hamshire-Fannett, 26-19