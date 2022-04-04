Finalists announced for the 30th Annual Willie Ray Smith Awards

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are another step closer to finding out the winners of the Willie Ray Smith Awards for the 2021 football season.
Monday afternoon four offensive and four defensive finalists were officially released by the committee.
OFFENSIVE FINALISTS
QB - Kheagian Heckaman, Hamshire-Fannett
RB - Da'Marion Morris, Little Cypress-Mauriceville
RB - Koby Trahan, Port Neches-Groves
QB - Lucas Powell, Lumberton
DEFENSIVE FINALISTS
FS - Darrius Byrd, Hamshire-Fannett
DE - Amier Washington, Little Cypress-Mauriceville
LB - Leighton Foster, Newton
LB - Jayron Williams, Silsbee
Media will select one offensive and one defensive player from the finalists. On May 2 the winners will be announced at the MCM Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.