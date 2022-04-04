Finalists announced for the 30th Annual Willie Ray Smith Awards

Willie Ray Smith Award winners will be announced on May 2

BEAUMONT, Texas — We are another step closer to finding out the winners of the Willie Ray Smith Awards for the 2021 football season.

Monday afternoon four offensive and four defensive finalists were officially released by the committee.

OFFENSIVE FINALISTS

QB - Kheagian Heckaman, Hamshire-Fannett

RB - Da'Marion Morris, Little Cypress-Mauriceville

RB - Koby Trahan, Port Neches-Groves

QB - Lucas Powell, Lumberton

DEFENSIVE FINALISTS

FS - Darrius Byrd, Hamshire-Fannett

DE - Amier Washington, Little Cypress-Mauriceville

LB - Leighton Foster, Newton

LB - Jayron Williams, Silsbee