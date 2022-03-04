x
HS Football

LC-M'S Amier Washington commits to Texas Tech

Washington visited Lubbock in January and is set to join Texas Tech's football program.

ORANGE, Texas — Texas Tech picked up its 14th commitment of the 2023 class and it's a local standout.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Amier Washington has committed to continue his football career as a Red Raider.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 260 pound defensive lineman announced on Twitter yesterday He's joining Tech's 2023 recruiting class that's ranked No. 2 in the nation.

As a junior, Washington was named District 10-4a D1 1st team All-District Defensive End.

Tech gave an offer to Washington in November and he visited campus at the beginning of the year.

The Battlin' Bear also holds an offer from Baylor.

