LC-M'S Amier Washington commits to Texas Tech

ORANGE, Texas — Texas Tech picked up its 14th commitment of the 2023 class and it's a local standout.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Amier Washington has committed to continue his football career as a Red Raider.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 260 pound defensive lineman announced on Twitter yesterday He's joining Tech's 2023 recruiting class that's ranked No. 2 in the nation.
As a junior, Washington was named District 10-4a D1 1st team All-District Defensive End.
Tech gave an offer to Washington in November and he visited campus at the beginning of the year.
The Battlin' Bear also holds an offer from Baylor.