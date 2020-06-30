COVID-19 Updates: Pandemic could leave lasting changes on military recruiting

Here is a look at some of the latest coronavirus news and updates for Tuesday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This article contains ongoing U.S. and international updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. Here are some key updates for Tuesday, June 30, 2020. You can find more details by scrolling through the story.

Active cases: 1,584 Fatalities: 47 Recovered: 729 Positives: 2,360 Hospitalized in Jefferson County: 72

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time)

June 30, 7:25 a.m. — At least five Southeast school districts have recently suspended temporarily postponed summer football practice as a precaution or after a player has contracted coronavirus.

June 30, 7:18 a.m. — There are several testing sites available in Southeast Texas today..

Cristo Rey Church, 767 Avenue A, Beaumont 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Kirby Elementary, 1205 N 5th St, Silsbee 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. through Wed., July 1

McCabe-Roberts Avenue UMC, 1205 Roberts Ave, Beaumont 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. through Thursday, July 2 Call (409) 240-1494 for an appointment and more info



June 30, 7:15 a.m. — Recruiters have had to abandon their normal visits to high schools and malls, and instead are relying almost exclusively on social media to reach young people. As that effort builds, Army leaders believe it may evolve into a new system that will allow them to scale back the size and staffing at enlistment storefronts and reduce the number of recruiters.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Coronavirus symptoms

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.