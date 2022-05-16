Coach Jason Smith leaving Kelly to join staff at West Brook

Smith leaves Kelly after leading the Bulldogs for five seasons

BEAUMONT, Texas — Kelly is looking for a new head football coach after Jason Smith accepted a position on Chuck Langston's staff at West Brook.

Kelly Athletic Director Laurence Williams tells 409Sports that Smith notified the team last Friday.

The Kelly alum took over a Bulldog program that was (0-10) in 2016. From there things would start moving in the right direction.

The Dawgs showed some improvement with low numbers in 2017, finishing (1-8) in Smith's first season.

A major turnaround started when Kelly elected to leave the TAPPS Division I District they were assigned to.

In 2018 the Bulldogs went (6-4) before an (8-2) season in 2019.

COVID took a toll on Kelly's program in 2020 with the Dawgs playing just five games, winning once.

Things were back to normal in 2021 and Kelly was back on the rise with (6-4) campaign.

In all Smith will leave his alma mater with a record of (22-22).

Athletic Director Laurence Williams had high praise for his outgoing coach.

"It's a great opportunity to expand his professional goals. We're very fortunate to have had Jason for five years. He took a program that had eleven players in it five years ago and we're at fifty. We're going to find somebody that is going to keep the wheels going. Whoever it is got some big shoes to fill."

Before taking over Kelly in 2017, Smith served on staffs at Kelly, Blinn College and Lamar University.

He told 409Sports he's excited for the opportunity.