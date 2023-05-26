Nederland's Allie McDaniel to lead PNG volleyball and women's athletic program

McDaniel to take over PNG after successful stint at rival Nederland

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORT NECHES, Texas — After leading her alma mater Nederland for seven seasons, Allie McDaniel is heading across the tracks to serve as Port Neches-Groves' head volleyball coach and women's athletics coordinator.

McDaniel takes over the Rock-A-Noos after former Lamar volleyball player Bre'Ala Box stepped down following her one season at PNG.

In her final year at Nederland, McDaniel led the Lady Bulldogs to a (30-13) mark that included a Bi-District playoff appearance.

It was the first time the Nederland volleyball program achieved 30 wins since 2006.