As hard as it is to believe, we are officially past the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Entering Week 6 the Cal Preps computer still has the highest winning percentage at (.829), but Sports Director Ashly Elam isn't far behind at (.786).
409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 6
Thursday
9-5A-DI
Goose Creek Memorial at Port Arthur Memorial
Elam: Port Arthur Memorial
Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial
Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 27-13
DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 29
12-3A-DI
East Chambers at Hardin
Elam: East Chambers
Canizales: East Chambers
Cal Preps: East Chambers 35-8
DCTF: East Chambers by 23
Friday
21-6A
West Brook vs Beaumont United
Elam: West Brook
Canizales: West Brook
Cal Preps: West Brook 42-28
DCTF: West Brook by 12
12-5A-DII
Barbers Hill at Nederland
Elam: Nederland
Canizales: Barbers Hill
Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 28-22
DCTF: Nederland by 4
Port Neches-Groves at Vidor
Elam: Port Neches-Groves
Canizales: Port Neches-Groves
Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 31-12
DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 23
12-3A-DI
Anahuac at Buna
Elam: Buna
Canizales: Buna
Cal Preps: Buna 28-24
DCTF: Buna by 6
Orangefield at Kirbyville
Elam: Orangefield
Canizales: Orangefield
Cal Preps: Orangefield 44-17
DCTF: Orangefield by 23
Warren at Woodville
Elam: Woodville
Canizales: Woodville
Cal Preps: Woodville 28-27
DCTF: Woodville by 15
Non-District
Hardin-Jefferson at Tarkington
Elam:Tarkington
Canizales: Tarkington
Cal Preps: Tarkington 35-28
DCTF: Tarkington by 4
Spring Hill at Silsbee
Elam: Silsbee
Canizales: Silsbee
Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-27
DCTF: Silsbee by 27
Jasper at West Orange-Stark
Elam: Jasper
Canizales: Jasper
Cal Preps: Jasper 28-27
DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 5
Shepherd at Hamshire-Fannett
Elam: Hamshire-Fannett
Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett
Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-14
DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 19
Legacy Sports Science at Newton
Elam: Newton
Canizales: Newton
Cal Preps: Newton 34-17
DCTF: Newton by 27
Kelly at Deweyville
Elam: Kelly
Canizales: Kelly
Cal Preps: Kelly 31-14
DCTF: Kelly by 26
Galveston O'Connell at Legacy Christian
Elam: Legacy Christian
Canizales: Legacy Christian
Cal Preps: Legacy Christian 48-7
DCTF: No Pick
Sabine Pass at KIPP Houston
Elam: Sabine Pass
Canizales: Sabine Pass
Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 31-26
DCTF: KIPP Houston by 7
