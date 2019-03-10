As hard as it is to believe, we are officially past the halfway point of the high school football regular season. Entering Week 6 the Cal Preps computer still has the highest winning percentage at (.829), but Sports Director Ashly Elam isn't far behind at (.786).

409Sports Blitz Picks: Week 6

Thursday

9-5A-DI

Goose Creek Memorial at Port Arthur Memorial

Elam: Port Arthur Memorial

Canizales: Port Arthur Memorial

Cal Preps: Port Arthur Memorial 27-13

DCTF: Port Arthur Memorial by 29

12-3A-DI

East Chambers at Hardin

Elam: East Chambers

Canizales: East Chambers

Cal Preps: East Chambers 35-8

DCTF: East Chambers by 23

Friday

21-6A

West Brook vs Beaumont United

Elam: West Brook

Canizales: West Brook

Cal Preps: West Brook 42-28

DCTF: West Brook by 12

12-5A-DII

Barbers Hill at Nederland

Elam: Nederland

Canizales: Barbers Hill

Cal Preps: Barbers Hill 28-22

DCTF: Nederland by 4

Port Neches-Groves at Vidor

Elam: Port Neches-Groves

Canizales: Port Neches-Groves

Cal Preps: Port Neches-Groves 31-12

DCTF: Port Neches-Groves by 23

12-3A-DI

Anahuac at Buna

Elam: Buna

Canizales: Buna

Cal Preps: Buna 28-24

DCTF: Buna by 6

Orangefield at Kirbyville

Elam: Orangefield

Canizales: Orangefield

Cal Preps: Orangefield 44-17

DCTF: Orangefield by 23

Warren at Woodville

Elam: Woodville

Canizales: Woodville

Cal Preps: Woodville 28-27

DCTF: Woodville by 15



Non-District

Hardin-Jefferson at Tarkington

Elam:Tarkington

Canizales: Tarkington

Cal Preps: Tarkington 35-28

DCTF: Tarkington by 4

Spring Hill at Silsbee

Elam: Silsbee

Canizales: Silsbee

Cal Preps: Silsbee 38-27

DCTF: Silsbee by 27

Jasper at West Orange-Stark

Elam: Jasper

Canizales: Jasper

Cal Preps: Jasper 28-27

DCTF: West Orange-Stark by 5

Shepherd at Hamshire-Fannett

Elam: Hamshire-Fannett

Canizales: Hamshire-Fannett

Cal Preps: Hamshire-Fannett 35-14

DCTF: Hamshire-Fannett by 19

Legacy Sports Science at Newton

Elam: Newton

Canizales: Newton

Cal Preps: Newton 34-17

DCTF: Newton by 27

Kelly at Deweyville

Elam: Kelly

Canizales: Kelly

Cal Preps: Kelly 31-14

DCTF: Kelly by 26

Galveston O'Connell at Legacy Christian

Elam: Legacy Christian

Canizales: Legacy Christian

Cal Preps: Legacy Christian 48-7

DCTF: No Pick





Sabine Pass at KIPP Houston

Elam: Sabine Pass

Canizales: Sabine Pass

Cal Preps: KIPP Houston 31-26

DCTF: KIPP Houston by 7

