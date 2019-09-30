All good things must come to an end, and after 33-straight games without a loss, Newton came up on the short end of the scoreboard at Gilmer.

The Eagles loss was their first since December 2, 2016, when they lost 13-6 against Arp in the state quarterfinals. The 16-0 defeat also marked the first time Newton has been shutout since since Week 1 of the 1999 season against West Orange-Stark.

The loss also means there is a new number one in the 409. After sitting right on Newton's heels for five weeks, West Brook takes over the top spot heading into their Alumni Bowl showdown with undefeated Beaumont United!

409Sports Football Rankings: Week 6

1. West Brook Bruins (4-0)

Result: Defeated CE King, 27-20

This Week: vs West Brook

Last Week: #2

2. Newton Eagles (3-1)

Result: Lost to Gilmer, 16-0

This Week: vs Legacy School of Sports Scences

Last Week: #1

3. West Orange-Stark Mustangs (3-1)

Result: Defeated Bridge City, 46-7

This Week: vs Jasper

Last Week: #3

4. Beaumont United Timberwolves (4-0)

Result: Defeated Baytown Sterling, 17-7

This Week: vs West Brook

Last Week: #4

5. Jasper Bulldogs (3-1)

Result: Defeated La Marque, 63-6

This Week: at West Orange-Stark

Last Week: #5

6. Port Neches-Groves Indians (3-1)

Result: Defeated Baytown Lee, 31-14

This Week: at Vidor

Last Week: #6

7. Silsbee Tigers (2-2)

Result: Defeated Lumberton, 24-12

This Week: vs Spring Hill

Last Week: #7

8. East Chambers Buccaneers (3-1)

Result: Defeated Woodville, 28-0

This Week: at Hardin

Last Week: #9

9. Port Arthur Memorial Titans (2-2)

Result: Defeated Galena Park, 27-8

This Week: vs Goose Creek Memorial

Last Week: #10

10. Vidor Pirates (2-1)

Result: Defeated Crosby, 37-27

This Week: vs Port Neches-Groves

Last Week: NR