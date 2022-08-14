Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of 'one of their greatest athletes' Steve Worster

Steve Worster died Saturday night at the age of 73, his son confirmed with 12News.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Sports fans are mourning the loss of a man who some say was one of Southeast Texas’ greatest athletes.

Steve Worster died Saturday night at the age of 73, his son confirmed with 12News. Funeral arrangements are pending with the Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Worster was born in Wyoming on July 8, 1949 but was raised in Bridge City. He graduated from Bridge City High School in 1967, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

While attending the high school, Worster was a tailback on the football team and catcher on the baseball team. Worster helped lead Bridge City to back-to-back state championships in 1965 and 1966.

Worster led the team to the Class 3A championship in 1966, where the Cardinals won their only title.

Bridge City High School retired Worster’s jersey after he left Bridge City. He was later inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame, according to the museum.

Worster ran 38 100-yard games. That is second in Texas prep history.

Worster attended the University of Texas on a football scholarship and played halfback under Coach Darrell Royal. He was later named All-Southwestern Conference three times and was named All-American twice.

Worster was inducted into the Texas Longhorn Hall of Fame and Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. He was voted Most Valuable Player of the 1970 Cotton Bowl and 1970 Texas Amateur Athlete of the Year by the Texas Sports Writer’s Association, according to the museum.

The Longhorns won two national championships during Worster’s four years. He was given the nickname “Big Woo” by Texas Longhorn fans.