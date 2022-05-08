409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days : Hull-Daisetta Bobcats

HULL, Texas — The Hull-Daisetta Bobcats are no stranger to the postseason, recording 37 playoff appearances. Coach Randy Birdwell and the Hull-Daisetta Bobcats finished third in district last season but their desire for first place fueled their offseason. “I feel like we’re a whole lot stronger," said Coach Birdwell. "I think we’re a little mentally tougher too. We put ‘em in some tough situations. That was something we addressed in the off-season.” “I really feel like we’re going to be better as a team like as a whole," said Coach Birdwell. "We lost a couple skill positions last year but I think, our overall team, I think we’re gonna be more physical upfront.” Coach Birdwell has some key players returning to the Bobcats roster and says that experience will show during the season. “We’re really excited about our senior class," said Coach Birdwell. "Our offensive line is going to be mostly seniors."

"When I start talking about our line I think we’re gonna be very physical," said Coach Birdwell. "We run the ball. We try to run at people. Defensively, we have some speed on the field with the secondary, with Smith, Gallendar and Thibodeaux. They bring a lot of speed and they bring experience. I’m excited about that group. I really think defensively is where we’re probably going to hang our hat this year.”



At Hull-Daisetta, there’s a postseason tradition. Playoffs is expected and the bobcats don’t plan on ending the streak any time soon.



“We want to compete for a district championship," said Coach Birdwell. "We’re like every other team in the state. Then we want to get into playoffs and make a run as far as we can.”



“Playoffs is our expectation always and Hull-Daisetta, we have a tradition," said Coach Birdwell. "Our teams normally make the playoffs and our kids expect to make the playoffs. That’s what we built for. Now, our district’s gonna be tough. Every week is gonna be a dog fight and we understand that but that’s what we’ve been mentally preparing for all offseason and summer.”