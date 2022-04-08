409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: East Chambers Buccaneers

East Chambers must develop an inexperienced defense to contend this fall

WINNIE, Texas — Coming off a district tri-championship, East Chambers has high hopes once again despite losing most of their defense from last season. Coach Russ Sutherland knows developing that side of the ball will be key to the Buccaneers success.

"Well we've got a lot of work to do at this point. Offensively we do return quite a few guys, so I do feel confident that we can get the offense going pretty quick. Defensively we only return two starters, so we're really going to have to figure out who can play for us these two weeks of August camp."

The Bucs have plenty of experience up front on the offensive line, plus one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the 409.

"We do return a quarterback. A four year starter at quarterback in Jacoby Perrault. So I feel good about that position. Last year we had to go with a sophomore tailback in Hayden Reeves and he did a great job responding, rushed for over twelve hundred yards. So we also feel pretty good about our running back position."

Despite those offensive weapons, East Chambers is picked third in district.