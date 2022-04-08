409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: East Chambers Buccaneers

WINNIE, Texas — Coming off a district tri-championship, East Chambers has high hopes once again despite losing most of their defense from last season. Coach Russ Sutherland knows developing that side of the ball will be key to the Buccaneers success.
"Well we've got a lot of work to do at this point. Offensively we do return quite a few guys, so I do feel confident that we can get the offense going pretty quick. Defensively we only return two starters, so we're really going to have to figure out who can play for us these two weeks of August camp."
The Bucs have plenty of experience up front on the offensive line, plus one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the 409.
"We do return a quarterback. A four year starter at quarterback in Jacoby Perrault. So I feel good about that position. Last year we had to go with a sophomore tailback in Hayden Reeves and he did a great job responding, rushed for over twelve hundred yards. So we also feel pretty good about our running back position."
Despite those offensive weapons, East Chambers is picked third in district.
"You know that's just how it is. Orangefield dropping down from 4A and had a very solid football team, a playoff team. Anahuac returns a ton of starters on both sides of the ball. So it didn't surprise me those two were picked one, two. You know three is with the amount of starters we had returning I guess that's about right. We just want to approach it, we want to be a playoff team at the end of the year. We want to try and win them all and hopefully will have a chance in that last game, hopefully that last game against Orangefield will mean something. Maybe for a district championship."