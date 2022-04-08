409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: High Island Cardinals

Alredge is ready to lead High Island back into 6-man football

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — It's always a numbers game at small schools, especially in football. Down at High Island the Cardinals are making a return to 6-man football with former Crockett assistant Edward Arledge coming out of retirement to take over.

"Well you know football is football in my opinion. Everybody has to block and tackle. Catch and throw and run. The rules are the main thing that's different. So I've been studying up on that. The fact you got a guy throwing the ball and he can throw to any five of those guys whether they're covered up or not, I think that's pretty cool."

6-man football has been described as basketball on grass and Coach Alredge intends to have his team moving at a very fast pace..

"That's what I'm going to bring to High Ssland. A philosophy of a spread, no huddle. We're going to signal everything in. We'll be able to control the tempo of the game. We've been practicing three days already and the kids already know the system. They're so excited about doing that and I am too."

Coach Alredge also says that numbers are growing daily.

"Best kind of advertisement is word of mouth. So I kind of knew day one, you've got about ten guys out there, whatever. The word spreads and the next day couple more guys show up and so forth. Before I think it's all said and done we're going to have about twenty kids out there for 6-man football. So we've have twenty-one, we'll be three deep."

HIGH ISLAND CARDINALS

2021 Record: 1-6-1, 1-4

District Finish: 5th

Playoffs: None

State Championships: None

State Championship Appearances: (1) 1979

Playoff Appearances: 14 (Last 2018)