HJ Lady Hawks take it to 6A Atascocita, 79-66

Hardin-Jefferson handles the 18th ranked team in Class 6A

SOUR LAKE, Texas — The Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks proved once again that they can play with anybody in the state after flying past 6A Atascocita, 79-66.

Hardin-Jefferson, ranked number one in Class 4A, took it to a Lady Eagle team that is currently tabbed 18th in the state's largest classification.

Duke signee Ashlon Jackson led the way with 20 points, while Kendall Sneed also filled it up with 19. Molly Beavers was also in double figures, with ten points.

Mike Fogo's team improves to (8-1) on the season, with their lone setback to 6A Duncanville, which is ranked third in the latest TABC Hoops poll.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 67 Splendora 49

Kelly 63 Liberty 54

Warren 37 Sabine Pass 25

Kountze 101 Hull-Daisetta 15

(#20 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 76 Nederland 56

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

(#1 4A) Hardin-Jefferson 79 (#18 6A) Atascocita 66

Hamshire-Fannett 40 Buna 27

Jasper 46 Orangefield 31