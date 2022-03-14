Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson set to compete in McDonald's All American Games

Ashlon Jackson heads to Chicago to represent the 409 in the McDonald's All American Games.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — For 45 years McDonald's All American games have been a showcase for the nation's best talent and in a few weeks Hardin-Jefferson's Ashlon Jackson will get to do just that on a national stage.

Jackson is one of 48 ranked high school seniors, 24 boys and 24 girls, who were selected from more than 760 nominated players.

She will compete against some of the most talented players in the country at the 2022 McDonald's All American Games.

In front of her peers, the McDonald's operational manager of the greater Beaumont area presented Jackson with a commemorative jersey.

She says the jersey represents her reaching her goals and becoming one of the greats. However, a lot of people who know Jackson would say she has always been one.

"Coming back from this season, you know, it was hard," said McDonald's All American Ashlon Jackson. "Literally we would work day in and day out. Now that I get to chill, but not really, but just have fun while playing with other talent that's just as good as me if not better. It's amazing."

"Been a successful program but for the last four years it's taken a whole other meaning," said Lady Hawks coach Mike Fogo. "A lot of it just has to do with the spirit she brought every day. She's left a little bit of that in every body she's came across. I'm just going to miss her a bunch and am really happy for her. It's nice to see good people get recognized for good things."