Beaumont United takes it to Silsbee, 84-54

BEAUMONT, Texas — Over the weekend Beaumont United held off Silsbee in the Championship of the YMBL South Texas Shootout without the services of Terrance Arceneaux, 62-52.
On Tuesday night, with Arceneaux back in the lineup, the Timberwolves (10-1) were even more impressive in a 84-54 blowout of the Tigers.
While the University of Houston signee definitely made his presence felt, it was Wesley Yates that stole the show with a 33 point performance.
While Silsbee was worn down by the loaded BU roster, Dre'lon Miller had a big night, leading the Tigers (8-3) with 21 points.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-District
(5A #2) Beaumont United 84 (4A #2) Silsbee 54
(3A #13) East Chambers 52 Orangefield 39
Huffman Hargrave 63 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59
Port Arthur Memorial 72 West Orange-Stark 60
Lumberton 73 Kountze 69
Evadale 54 Kirbyville 48
West Hardin 53 Lighthouse 42
Barbers Hill 80 Hamshire-Fannett 77 (2OT)
Jasper 74 Shepherd 48
Bob Hope 62 High Island 18
Port Neches-Groves 49 Bridge City 32
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
21-4A
Hamshire-Fannett 39 Shepherd 27
(2) Hardin-Jefferson 101 Liberty 18
22-3A
(7) Woodville 46 Anahuac 16
Warren 54 Newton 30
Kountze 50 Kirbyville 28
Buna 48 East Chambers 24
Non-District
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 58 Hull-Daisetta 43
(6A #8) Shadow Creek 61 Beaumont United 55
Silsbee 68 Jasper 56