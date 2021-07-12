Beaumont United takes it to Silsbee, 84-54

Timberwolves pick up second-straight win over Silsbee

BEAUMONT, Texas — Over the weekend Beaumont United held off Silsbee in the Championship of the YMBL South Texas Shootout without the services of Terrance Arceneaux, 62-52.

On Tuesday night, with Arceneaux back in the lineup, the Timberwolves (10-1) were even more impressive in a 84-54 blowout of the Tigers.

While the University of Houston signee definitely made his presence felt, it was Wesley Yates that stole the show with a 33 point performance.

While Silsbee was worn down by the loaded BU roster, Dre'lon Miller had a big night, leading the Tigers (8-3) with 21 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-District

(5A #2) Beaumont United 84 (4A #2) Silsbee 54

(3A #13) East Chambers 52 Orangefield 39

Huffman Hargrave 63 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 59

Port Arthur Memorial 72 West Orange-Stark 60

Lumberton 73 Kountze 69

Evadale 54 Kirbyville 48

West Hardin 53 Lighthouse 42

Barbers Hill 80 Hamshire-Fannett 77 (2OT)

Jasper 74 Shepherd 48

Bob Hope 62 High Island 18

Port Neches-Groves 49 Bridge City 32

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

21-4A

Hamshire-Fannett 39 Shepherd 27

(2) Hardin-Jefferson 101 Liberty 18

22-3A

(7) Woodville 46 Anahuac 16

Warren 54 Newton 30

Kountze 50 Kirbyville 28

Buna 48 East Chambers 24

Non-District

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 58 Hull-Daisetta 43

(6A #8) Shadow Creek 61 Beaumont United 55