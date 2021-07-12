Lamar pours it on McNeese, 88-76

Cardinals crush Cowgirls in Montagne Center

BEAUMONT, Texas — Although Lamar University’s women’s basketball team met former conference rival McNeese in a non-conference affair, the intensity of both teams would be put on display at the Montagne Center Tuesday night. Following a tightly contested first half, the Cardinals were ignited by a 29-point outburst in the third quarter, which proved to be the decider in an 88-76 win over the Cowgirls.

A pair of 20-point scorers led the way for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis posted a game-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Sabria Dean added 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Both Michaela Wilson and Anyssia Gibbs each recorded 16 points with the latter coming up one rebound shy of a double-double. The Cardinals managed 50.9% made field goals while holding McNeese to 33.8%

Early on, the post position was the X-factor in the first quarter. Starting the game at center, it was Davis vs. the Cowgirls as the Dallas native outscored McNeese 10-8 before the first media timeout. Once Davis was subbed out, Wilson came off the bench and would add eight points in the paint. LU finished red hot shooting 61.5% from the field and led 21-14 through one quarter.

As the second quarter started, Gibbs inserted herself into the picture with a pair of and-one’s to put LU up 10 at 27-17. The Cowgirls would seize momentum as they chipped the deficit to 34-32. Gibbs then stepped up with five more points including the buzzer-beater to finish with 11 in the quarter. LU barely outshot McNeese 40%-38.9% in the quarter and led 42-36 at the break.

The Cowgirls’ opened the third quarter scoring seven of the first 11 points to get within three, 46-43. That was when LU caught fire and would finish the quarter with a 25-9 run. Dean became the third Cardinal to score double figures (11 points) in a quarter for the night. LU posted 29 third quarter points while connecting on 61.1% from the field as the lead grew to 71-52.

The Cowgirls did outscore LU 24-17 in the fourth quarter as they would get the game to as close as 11. Both Davis and Dean would eclipse 20-points in the quarter. Ultimately, LU finished with 36.4% made field goals and would pick up their second straight win at 88-76.