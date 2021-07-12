Lamar's Sabria Dean named WAC Player of The Week

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University recently ended a three-game skid with a 57-44 win over Loyola University of New Orleans. A big reason for the win was the play of Sabria Dean, who became the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Women's Player of the Week which was announced by league officials Monday morning.



In 36 total minutes of game time, Dean went off for 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field. She netted 23 of her points in the first three quarters of the game. She also posted a season high seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block for the week. Dean currently leads LU in scoring (15.5 ppg), field goals made (35), three-point percentage (50.0%) and three-pointers made (16).



Dean is the first Cardinal to be named WAC Conference Player of the Week this season and the second player to be given a weekly award after Akasha Davis was named conference freshman of the week at the start of the season.



Up next for LU is a Tuesday night home contest with McNeese. The game against the former conference rivals will tip off at 7 p.m. from the Montagne Center.