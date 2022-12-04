Kelly grabs big district win over St. Thomas, 6-2

Kelly stays in the playoff with a win over St. Thomas

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Kelly Bulldogs ended a two-game losing streak with big district win over St. Thomas Tuesday night, 6-2.

Kelly wasted little time getting on the board. In the bottom of the first Brady Owens laced a ball to left field with two outs to bring home Charlie Wooten.

It would stay that way until the third when Wooten hammered a ball to the right field wall that plated Gate Peterson.

When he wasn't doing damage at the plate, Wooten was getting it done on the hill. Wooten would pitch into the sixth inning, scattering five hits while giving up two runs and striking out three.

The Dawgs will continue district play next Tuesday when they travel to Tomball to face top ranked Concordia Lutheran.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

21-6A

(21) Summer Creek 4 West Brook 3

21-5A

(21) Barbers Hill 10 Port Neches-Groves 0

Nederland 15 Beaumont United 1

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 16 West Orange-Stark 6

(12) Orangefield 8 Bridge City 3

Lumberton 4 Vidor 1

22-3A

Buna 7 Newton 1

Anahuac 14 Kirbyville 0

(17) Woodville 2 Warren 0

25-2A

West Hardin 15 Sabine Pass 3

TAPPS 4-DI

Kelly 6 St. Thomas 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

21-5A

Crosby 6 Port Neches-Groves 5

22-4A

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 22 West Orange-Stark 5

Bridge City 10 Orangefield 0

22-3A

Kountze 15 East Chambers 0

Warren 7 Woodville 6