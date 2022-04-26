Lamar pitching and defense shine in win over Houston

Cardinals match 2021 win total with fourteen games left in the regular season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and a shutout into the seventh as the Cardinals defeated Houston, 4-1, Tuesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The victory evened up the season series and marks the second consecutive win over UH in Beaumont.

Josh Ekness got the start and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and just one walk. He gave way to Landon Odom in the fourth who was even more dominant. Odom cleared three scoreless frames allowing just one hit while striking out four. He picked up the win to move to 1-3 on the season. Trhea Morse pitched the final three innings to record his first save of the season. He surrendered a run on two hits with a strikeout.

Derrick Cherry took the loss for Houston. He went 3.1 innings allowing three runs – all earned – on four hits with two walks and no punch outs. He was one of four Cougars to pitch on the night.

The Cardinals scored their four runs on six hits, scoring three in the fourth and one more in the sixth. Five different Cardinals recorded a hit including Reese Durand who had a 2-for-4 night with an RBI and a run scored.

After three scoreless frames from Ekness and the one from Odom, Big Red’s offense went to work. Chase Kemp led off the inning with a double to left center. He was sacrificed over to third by Kelby Weyler. After a walk to the next batter, Durand singled to right bringing in the first run of the night. Moments later Kyle Harper reached after getting hit by the 1-1 offering to load the bases. The Cardinals didn’t waste the opportunity as Josh Blankenship singled up the middle scoring McDonald. The final run of the inning came on a sacrifice fly to right off the bat of Ethan Ruiz.

The Cardinals tacked on an insurance run in the sixth following a wild pitch, but the Cougars never seriously threatened following LU’s three-run inning. Houston scored its lone run – a home run to right field – in the seventh inning.