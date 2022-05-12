Taking a closer look at the 5A-Division II State Semifinals

Port Neches-Groves is one of four teams still standing in 5A-Division II

BEAUMONT, Texas — First the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians have advanced to the State Semifinals in football.

Friday night PNG will travel to Katy's Legacy Stadium to face Liberty Hill with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.

Here's a closer look at the final four teams in 5A-Division II.

Port Neches-Groves Indians (12-2) vs #3 Liberty Hill Panthers (13-1)

Friday 7:00 pm, Legacy Stadium - Katy

PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS

NON-DISTRICT

Port Arthur Memorial, L 50-15

Beaumont United, W 49-0

West Orange-Stark, W 27-6

DISTRICT

Fort Bend Marshall, L 35-14

Texas City, W 35-28

Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-13

Santa Fe, W 52-7

Nederland, W 26-24

Galena Park, W 42-0

PLAYOFFS

Montgomery, W 38-17

Austin LBJ, W 24-19

Brenham, W 38-38

Fort Bend Marshall, W 29-21

Total Points: 480-276

Total Points Average: 34.3-19.7

LIBERTY HILL PANTHERS

NON-DISTRICT

San Antonio Wagner, W 35-21

Hutto, L 56-49

Georgetown, W 49-35

Leander Rouse, W 49-21

DISTRICT

Kerrville Tivy, W 63-6

Cedar Creek, W 70-10

San Antonio Veterans Memorial, W 56-49

Lockhart, W 35-14

Bastrop, W 61-7

San Antonio Pieper, W 47-7

PLAYOFFS

San Antonio Highlands, W 63-17

Mercedes, W 63-14

San Antonio Alamo Heights, W 37-32

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, W 63-43

Total Points: 740-332

Total Points Average: 52.9-23.7

#1 Argyle Eagles (14-0) vs #8 South Oak Cliff (11-3)

Friday 7:30 pm, Crowley ISD Stadium - Fort Worth

ARGYLE EAGLES

NON-DISTRICT

Melissa, W 37-18

Lucas Lovejoy, W 56-49

Grapevine, W 31-15

Montgomery, W 41-20

DISTRICT

Frisco Memorial, W 51-13

Lake Dallas, W 30-14

McKinney Emerson, W 24-10

Frisco Independence, W 35-10

Denton, W 38-0

Carrollton Creekview, W 50-24

PLAYOFFS

Fort Worth Wyatt, W 63-0

Wichita Falls Rider, W 7-0

Grapevine, W 44-27

Abilene Wylie, W 35-28

Total Points: 542-228

Total Points Average: 38.7-16.3

SOUTH OAK CLIFF BEARS

NON-DISTRICT

Duncanville, L 23-10

Lancaster, L 21-3

DeSoto, L 42-23

Dallas Parish Episcopal, W 31-28

DISTRICT

Dallas Adamson, W 49-0

Dallas Spruce, W 48-0

Dallas Kimball, W 56-0

Dallas Samuell, W 56-0

Seagoville, W 55-0

Dallas Woodrow Wilson, W 38-10

PLAYOFFS

Mansfield Summit, W 12-7

Lucas Lovejoy, W 42-37

Midlothian Heritage, W 33-27 (OT)

Melissa, W 30-16

Total Points: 486-211

Total Points Average: 34.7-15.1