Taking a closer look at the 5A-Division II State Semifinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — First the first time since 1999 the Port Neches-Groves Indians have advanced to the State Semifinals in football.
Friday night PNG will travel to Katy's Legacy Stadium to face Liberty Hill with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm.
Here's a closer look at the final four teams in 5A-Division II.
Port Neches-Groves Indians (12-2) vs #3 Liberty Hill Panthers (13-1)
Friday 7:00 pm, Legacy Stadium - Katy
PORT NECHES-GROVES INDIANS
NON-DISTRICT
Port Arthur Memorial, L 50-15
Beaumont United, W 49-0
West Orange-Stark, W 27-6
DISTRICT
Fort Bend Marshall, L 35-14
Texas City, W 35-28
Fort Bend Willowridge, W 56-13
Santa Fe, W 52-7
Nederland, W 26-24
Galena Park, W 42-0
PLAYOFFS
Montgomery, W 38-17
Austin LBJ, W 24-19
Brenham, W 38-38
Fort Bend Marshall, W 29-21
Total Points: 480-276
Total Points Average: 34.3-19.7
LIBERTY HILL PANTHERS
NON-DISTRICT
San Antonio Wagner, W 35-21
Hutto, L 56-49
Georgetown, W 49-35
Leander Rouse, W 49-21
DISTRICT
Kerrville Tivy, W 63-6
Cedar Creek, W 70-10
San Antonio Veterans Memorial, W 56-49
Lockhart, W 35-14
Bastrop, W 61-7
San Antonio Pieper, W 47-7
PLAYOFFS
San Antonio Highlands, W 63-17
Mercedes, W 63-14
San Antonio Alamo Heights, W 37-32
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff, W 63-43
Total Points: 740-332
Total Points Average: 52.9-23.7
#1 Argyle Eagles (14-0) vs #8 South Oak Cliff (11-3)
Friday 7:30 pm, Crowley ISD Stadium - Fort Worth
ARGYLE EAGLES
NON-DISTRICT
Melissa, W 37-18
Lucas Lovejoy, W 56-49
Grapevine, W 31-15
Montgomery, W 41-20
DISTRICT
Frisco Memorial, W 51-13
Lake Dallas, W 30-14
McKinney Emerson, W 24-10
Frisco Independence, W 35-10
Denton, W 38-0
Carrollton Creekview, W 50-24
PLAYOFFS
Fort Worth Wyatt, W 63-0
Wichita Falls Rider, W 7-0
Grapevine, W 44-27
Abilene Wylie, W 35-28
Total Points: 542-228
Total Points Average: 38.7-16.3
SOUTH OAK CLIFF BEARS
NON-DISTRICT
Duncanville, L 23-10
Lancaster, L 21-3
DeSoto, L 42-23
Dallas Parish Episcopal, W 31-28
DISTRICT
Dallas Adamson, W 49-0
Dallas Spruce, W 48-0
Dallas Kimball, W 56-0
Dallas Samuell, W 56-0
Seagoville, W 55-0
Dallas Woodrow Wilson, W 38-10
PLAYOFFS
Mansfield Summit, W 12-7
Lucas Lovejoy, W 42-37
Midlothian Heritage, W 33-27 (OT)
Melissa, W 30-16
Total Points: 486-211
Total Points Average: 34.7-15.1