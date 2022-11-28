High School Football State Quarterfinal Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Teams to remember play in December." It's an old saying in Texas high school football that highlights the best of the best to play in the Lone Star State.
This week three of our local teams will do just that as Port Neches-Groves, Silsbee and Newton will all compete in the UIL State Quarterfinals.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5A-Division II State Quarterfinals
Port Neches-Groves Indians (11-2) vs #2 Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (12-1)
Friday 7:00 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston
Winner vs #3 Liberty Hill Panthers (12-1) or Flour Bluff Hornets (10-3)
4A-Division II State Quarterfinals
#4 Silsbee Tigers (13-0) vs #3 Cuero Gobblers (12-1)
Friday 1:30 pm, NRG Stadium - Houston
Winner vs #6 Wimberley Texans (13-0) or Lago Vista Vikings (10-3)
3A-Division II State Quarterfinals
#3 Newton Eagles (12-1) vs Harmony Eagles (8-5)
Friday 7:00 pm, Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches
Winner vs Tidehaven Tigers (11-2) or #7 Poth Pirates (12-1)