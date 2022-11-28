High School Football State Quarterfinal Schedule

PNG, Silsbee and Newton are the last teams standing from the 409

BEAUMONT, Texas — "Teams to remember play in December." It's an old saying in Texas high school football that highlights the best of the best to play in the Lone Star State.

This week three of our local teams will do just that as Port Neches-Groves, Silsbee and Newton will all compete in the UIL State Quarterfinals.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5A-Division II State Quarterfinals

Port Neches-Groves Indians (11-2) vs #2 Fort Bend Marshall Buffalos (12-1)

Friday 7:00 pm, Galena Park ISD Stadium - Houston

Winner vs #3 Liberty Hill Panthers (12-1) or Flour Bluff Hornets (10-3)

4A-Division II State Quarterfinals

#4 Silsbee Tigers (13-0) vs #3 Cuero Gobblers (12-1)

Friday 1:30 pm, NRG Stadium - Houston

Winner vs #6 Wimberley Texans (13-0) or Lago Vista Vikings (10-3)