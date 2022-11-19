High School Football Regional Schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's always special for a high school football team to be practicing on Thanksgiving. This year six teams from Southeast Texas will get to do just that.
Port Arthur Memorial, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Silsbee, Hamshire-Fannett and Newton will all look to extend their seasons into December when they compete in the Regional Round of the UIL High School Football Playoffs.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
5A-DI REGIONAL
Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) vs #1 Longview (12-0)
Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium - Lufkin
Winner vs #2 Mansfield Timberview (12-0) or #7 Frisco Reedy (12-0)
5A-DII REGIONAL
Port Neches-Groves (10-2) vs Brenham (8-4)
Friday 6:00 pm, NRG Stadium - Houston
Winner vs #2 Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) or #5 Lake Creek (12-0)
4A-DI REGIONAL
#6 Lumberton (11-1) vs #7 Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2)
Friday 7:00 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney
Winner vs Lindale (8-4) or Kilgore (9-3)
4A-DII REGIONAL
#4 Silsbee (12-0) vs Madisonville (8-4)
Friday 7:00 pm, Planet Ford Stadium - Spring
Winner vs Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) or #3 Cuero (11-1)
4A-DII REGIONAL
Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs #3 Cuero (11-1)
Friday 6:00 pm, Legacy Stadium - Katy
Winner vs #12 Silsbee (12-0) or Madisonville (8-4)
3A-DII REGIONAL
#3 Newton (11-1) vs Daingerfield (10-2)
Friday 6:00 pm
Homer Bryce Stadium - Nacogdoches
Winner vs #6 West Rusk (10-2) or Harmony (7-5)