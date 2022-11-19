High School Football Regional Schedule

Six local teams will compete in the Regional playoffs!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's always special for a high school football team to be practicing on Thanksgiving. This year six teams from Southeast Texas will get to do just that.

Port Arthur Memorial, Port Neches-Groves, Lumberton, Silsbee, Hamshire-Fannett and Newton will all look to extend their seasons into December when they compete in the Regional Round of the UIL High School Football Playoffs.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

5A-DI REGIONAL

Port Arthur Memorial (11-1) vs #1 Longview (12-0)

Friday 7:00 pm, Abe Martin Stadium - Lufkin

Winner vs #2 Mansfield Timberview (12-0) or #7 Frisco Reedy (12-0)

5A-DII REGIONAL

Port Neches-Groves (10-2) vs Brenham (8-4)

Friday 6:00 pm, NRG Stadium - Houston

Winner vs #2 Fort Bend Marshall (11-1) or #5 Lake Creek (12-0)

4A-DI REGIONAL

#6 Lumberton (11-1) vs #7 Tyler Chapel Hill (10-2)

Friday 7:00 pm, Randall Reed Stadium - New Caney

Winner vs Lindale (8-4) or Kilgore (9-3)

4A-DII REGIONAL

#4 Silsbee (12-0) vs Madisonville (8-4)

Friday 7:00 pm, Planet Ford Stadium - Spring

Winner vs Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) or #3 Cuero (11-1)

4A-DII REGIONAL

Hamshire-Fannett (9-3) vs #3 Cuero (11-1)

Friday 6:00 pm, Legacy Stadium - Katy

Winner vs #12 Silsbee (12-0) or Madisonville (8-4)