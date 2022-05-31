West End 9's take it to Kountze in District 12 opener

West End to face Spindletop after blanking Kountze

BEAUMONT, Texas — The West End Little League 9 year old All-Stars got off to a hot start in the District 12 Tournament with a 17-0 win over Kountze in three innings at Henderson Field.

Things were tight early with both teams failing to score in the first. Brown was able to keep West End off the board, despite multiple threats.

That would change in the second inning when West End was able to plate four runs to take a lead they would never give up.

Kountze was unable to record a hit with two West End pitchers combining for eight strike outs in three innings of work.

Jack Heinz did the most damage of the night at the plate going 2 for 4 with a home run and five runs batted in.

The win advances to West End to a Thursday night showdown at Henderson Field against Spindletop.