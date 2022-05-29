West Orange-Stark 7-on-7 advances to State Tournament

HAMSHIRE, Texas — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs 7-on-7 team have advanced to the State Tournament after finding success at the Longhorn 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament.
Pool play featured eight teams, Hamshire-Fannett, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora, Liberty, Hitchcock, Bridge City, West Orange-Stark and Lumberton. Hamshire-Fannett and Hitchcock qualified for State in prior tournaments so their games didn't count in pool play.
After three rounds of pool play, West Orange-Stark and Little Cypress-Mauriceville went head to head in the State Qualifying Round.
The Mustangs beat the Bears 25-13 to advance to the State Tournament.
Below are the scores from today's game.
Round 1
Pool A
Hamshire-Fannett 19 LC-M 6
Splendora 40 Liberty 32
Pool B
Hitchcock 33 Bridge City 6
West Orange-Stark 27 Lumberton 14
Round 2
Pool A
Hamshire-Fannett 28 Splendora 26
Liberty 7 LC-M 27
Pool B
Hitchcock 34 West Orange-Stark 20
Lumberton 33 Bridge City 20
Round 3
Pool A
Hamshire-Fannett 47 Liberty 21
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35 Splendora 19
Pool B
Hitchcock 33 Lumberton 7
Bridge City 8 West Orange-Stark 34
State Qualifying Round
West Orange-Stark 25
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 13