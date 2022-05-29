West Orange-Stark 7-on-7 advances to State Tournament

The Mustangs beat Little Cypress-Mauriceville to advance to the State Tournament.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs 7-on-7 team have advanced to the State Tournament after finding success at the Longhorn 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament.

Pool play featured eight teams, Hamshire-Fannett, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora, Liberty, Hitchcock, Bridge City, West Orange-Stark and Lumberton. Hamshire-Fannett and Hitchcock qualified for State in prior tournaments so their games didn't count in pool play.

After three rounds of pool play, West Orange-Stark and Little Cypress-Mauriceville went head to head in the State Qualifying Round.

The Mustangs beat the Bears 25-13 to advance to the State Tournament.

Below are the scores from today's game.

Round 1

Pool A

Hamshire-Fannett 19 LC-M 6

Splendora 40 Liberty 32

Pool B

Hitchcock 33 Bridge City 6

West Orange-Stark 27 Lumberton 14

Round 2

Pool A

Hamshire-Fannett 28 Splendora 26

Liberty 7 LC-M 27

Pool B

Hitchcock 34 West Orange-Stark 20

Lumberton 33 Bridge City 20

Round 3

Pool A

Hamshire-Fannett 47 Liberty 21

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35 Splendora 19

Pool B

Hitchcock 33 Lumberton 7

Bridge City 8 West Orange-Stark 34

State Qualifying Round

West Orange-Stark 25