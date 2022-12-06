District 32 9U | Nederland beats Port Neches forcing game three in All-Star Championship series

Nederland finishes the game with a double play to continue their chances at the championship title.

NEDERLAND, Texas — In game two of the District 32 9U All-Star Championship series, Nederland forced a game three with a 6-2 win over Port Neches.

Port Neches started with an early lead until the top of the second. Jake Collins got an RBI with a hit to third when Port Neches missed the catch and Austin Bijeaux crossed home plate. Collins tied the game at one in the second.

In the top of the fourth, Port Neches hit a batter with the bases loaded to put Nederland up one run. Bijeaux made a hit straight up the middle for two RBI bringing home Sawyer Neal and Landry Sonnier for Nederland.

Not too long after, Connor Parks placed one in the outfield for two RBI which gave Nederland a five-run lead.

Dylan Reynolds would fight back for Port Neches. Reynolds hit a ball to left field for an RBI getting Brooks Green to score. He'd cut Nederland's lead to a four-run lead.