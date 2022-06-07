Area Little League teams advance to Sectional Championships

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The 409 will be well represented in the Section 2 Tournament Championship round with multiple teams advancing Wednesday night.
On the baseball diamond the Bridge City 10's, Bridge City 11's and West End 12's all secured spots in the final round.
While on the softball side the Lumberton 10's and Silsbee 12's took care of business Wednesday after the Kirbyville Juniors already earned a spot in their Sectional Championship Tuesday.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
10U Section 2 Tournament
Tomball Little League
Barbers Hill def. Tomball (Tomball eliminated)
Bridge City 14 Lumberton 4
Elimination Game
Lumberton vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm
Championship
Bridge City vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm
11U Section 2 Tournament
Barbers Hill Little League
Bridge City 2 West End 0
Championship
Bridge City vs West End, Montgomery or Barbers Hill
Friday 7:00 pm
12U Section 2 Tournament
Bridge City Little League
Barbers Hill 21 ORWALL 1 (ORWALL eliminated)
West End 6 Bridge City 5
Elimination Game
Bridge City vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm
Championship
West End vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm
Junior Section 2 Tournament
Vidor Little League
Barbers Hill 6 Northwest 45 4 (Northwest 45 eliminated)
West End 13 Bridge City 3
Elimination Game
Bridge City vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm
Championship
West End vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10U Section 2 Tournament
Bridge City Little League
Lumberton 16 Channelview 2
Elimination Game
Channelview vs Bridge City, Thursday 7:00 pm
Championship
Lumberton vs Winner, Friday 6:00 pm
12U Section 2 Tournament
Bridge City Little League
Silsbee 16 Channelview 0
Elimination Game
Channelview vs Bridge City, Thursday 7:00 pm
Championship
Silsbee vs Winner, Friday 6:00 pm