Area Little League teams advance to Sectional Championships

The 409 will be represented in Little League Section 2 Championship games

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The 409 will be well represented in the Section 2 Tournament Championship round with multiple teams advancing Wednesday night.

On the baseball diamond the Bridge City 10's, Bridge City 11's and West End 12's all secured spots in the final round.

While on the softball side the Lumberton 10's and Silsbee 12's took care of business Wednesday after the Kirbyville Juniors already earned a spot in their Sectional Championship Tuesday.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

10U Section 2 Tournament

Tomball Little League

Barbers Hill def. Tomball (Tomball eliminated)

Bridge City 14 Lumberton 4

Elimination Game

Lumberton vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm

Championship

Bridge City vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm

11U Section 2 Tournament

Barbers Hill Little League

Bridge City 2 West End 0

Championship

Bridge City vs West End, Montgomery or Barbers Hill

Friday 7:00 pm

12U Section 2 Tournament

Bridge City Little League

Barbers Hill 21 ORWALL 1 (ORWALL eliminated)

West End 6 Bridge City 5

Elimination Game

Bridge City vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm

Championship

West End vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm

Junior Section 2 Tournament

Vidor Little League

Barbers Hill 6 Northwest 45 4 (Northwest 45 eliminated)

West End 13 Bridge City 3

Elimination Game

Bridge City vs Barbers Hill, Thursday 7:00 pm

Championship

West End vs Winner, Friday 7:00 pm

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10U Section 2 Tournament

Bridge City Little League

Lumberton 16 Channelview 2

Elimination Game

Channelview vs Bridge City, Thursday 7:00 pm

Championship

Lumberton vs Winner, Friday 6:00 pm