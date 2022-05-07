Area All-Star teams off to good starts in Little League Sectionals

Local team take one step closer to State Tournament appearances

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It's a busy week on Southeast Texas diamonds with multiple Little League Section 2 Tournaments being played throughout the area.

Bridge City, Vidor and Lumberton are all hosting sectionals, with other local teams hitting the road in search of a spot in the State Tournament.

Here's a look at reported scores from tonight's action.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

12U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL

West End 2 Barbers Hill 0

Bridge City 16 ORWALL 0

Semifinals

West End vs Bridge City, Wednesday 8:00 pm

JR Section 2 Tournament - Vidor LL

West End 10 Barbers Hill 8

Semifinals

West End vs Bridge City or Northwest 45, Wednesday 8:00 pm

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

10U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL

Lumberton 26 Bridge City 1

Semifinals

Lumberton vs Channelview, Wednesday 7:00 pm

Elimination Game

Bridge City vs Loser, Thursday 7:00 pm

12U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL

Silsbee 4 Bridge City 0

Semifinals

Silsbee vs Channelview, Wednesday 7:00 pm

Elimination Game

Bridge City vs Loser, Thursday 7:00 pm