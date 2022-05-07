Area All-Star teams off to good starts in Little League Sectionals

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — It's a busy week on Southeast Texas diamonds with multiple Little League Section 2 Tournaments being played throughout the area.
Bridge City, Vidor and Lumberton are all hosting sectionals, with other local teams hitting the road in search of a spot in the State Tournament.
Here's a look at reported scores from tonight's action.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
12U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL
West End 2 Barbers Hill 0
Bridge City 16 ORWALL 0
Semifinals
West End vs Bridge City, Wednesday 8:00 pm
JR Section 2 Tournament - Vidor LL
West End 10 Barbers Hill 8
Semifinals
West End vs Bridge City or Northwest 45, Wednesday 8:00 pm
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
10U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL
Lumberton 26 Bridge City 1
Semifinals
Lumberton vs Channelview, Wednesday 7:00 pm
Elimination Game
Bridge City vs Loser, Thursday 7:00 pm
12U Section 2 Tournament - Bridge City LL
Silsbee 4 Bridge City 0
Semifinals
Silsbee vs Channelview, Wednesday 7:00 pm
Elimination Game
Bridge City vs Loser, Thursday 7:00 pm
SR Section 2 Tournament - Lumberton LL
Kirbvyille 20 Bridge City 2
(KVL leads series 1-0)
Game 2
Thursday, 7:00 pm