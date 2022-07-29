x
12-year-old baseball player from Bridge City competes with USA Baseball in World Cup

USA Baseball's game one win featured local catcher.

The WBSC U12 Baseball World Cup has began in Taiwan and USA Baseball opened up play with a 24-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Team USA's opening-game win featured Ty Chambless, a 12-year-old catcher from Bridge City.

He's one of four players from Texas on the team's roster.

In USA baseball's shutout win against the Czech Republic, Chambless went 0-1 with an RBI that gave USA an eight to nothing lead in the first inning.

The game's 24 runs were the most first-inning runs scored in the WBSC Under 12 World Cup since 2013 against Pakistan. 

USA Baseball improved to 5-0 all-time remaining unbeaten in World Cup opening games, 2-0 all-time against the Czech Republic.

USA Baseball faces Japan at 1:30 a.m.

