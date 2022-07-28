Lamar releases 2022 soccer schedule

BEAUMONT, Texas — As Lamar University's women's soccer team gets started for their upcoming 2022 season, they will begin not one, but two new eras. Head coach Nathan Kogut begins his first season at the helm and the Cardinals will begin another stint in the Southland Conference.



While most of the games will be played on Friday and Sunday this season, the Cardinals are fortunate to open their season with four straight home contests. On August 21st, LU will take on the University of Houston to begin non-conference play. Texas Southern (8/25), Tarleton State (8/28) and Louisiana-Lafayette (9/1) will be the other three visiting opponents for the Cardinals. LU will then travel down to Lake Charles, La., to renew their rivalry with a McNeese (9/4) despite the game being non-conference. Then, the Cardinals will travel out to South Alabama for their final non-conference action of the season.



LU opens conference play hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday, September 11th. The next few weeks will see LU alternate home and away contests starting with Northwestern State (9/16) on the road and Texas A&M Commerce (9/18) at home. LU travels to Thibodeaux to take on Nicholls on the 25th before ending September hosting Incarnate Word (9/30) and beginning October visiting Southeastern Louisiana (10/2).



The Cardinals will then have two home games on October 7th and 9th as they host NSU and McNeese on those dates. This will be followed by three straight road games against TAMUC (10/14), Houston Baptist University (10/21) and A&M-Corpus Christi (10/23). Conference play will end for the Cardinals on the 28th of October as they host Nicholls.



"We are so excited to get our fall season started," said head coach Kogut. "We have a fun and challenging nonconference schedule, including some early season home games in front of our great fans, that will prepare us for what will be a tough Southland Conference slate. I am thrilled that we get to renew some of our regional rivalries this season and can't wait to watch us compete this fall."