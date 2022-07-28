Lamar volleyball schedule features Katrinka Crawford Invitational

Brandon Crisp is ready to lead Lamar volleyball in 2022

BEAUMONT, Texas — A new era is under way at Lamar University as Brandon Crisp has taken the reins of the program, and Thursday afternoon Crisp released his first schedule. The 2022 slate is highlighted by LU’s return to the Southland Conference, 11 home matches and four non-conference weekend tournaments, including Big Red’s annual Katrinka Crawford Invitational at McDonald Gym.

The Cardinals will kick off the season Friday, Aug. 26 and 27th at home with the Katrinka Crawford Invitational. The season-opening tournament will consists of five teams with four matches Friday and three on Saturday. The participants in the tournament include Idaho State, Prairie View A&M, Tulane and Southland-foe Southeastern Louisiana.

Big Red will hit the road the following week to Florence, Ala., to compete in the UNA Volleyball Classic hosted by North Alabama. In addition to Big Red and UNA, the Cardinals will also face New Orleans (in a non-conference contest) and Grambling State.

LU will stay on the road for the next two weeks as they compete in the New Orleans Invitational (vs. Southern and Prairie View A&M) Sept. 9 – 10 before closing the non-conference portion of the schedule in Arlington, Texas at the UT Arlington Invitational. In between the final two non-conference tournaments, the Cards take on Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, Texas (Sept. 14).

The Cardinals will open their return to Southland Conference play Thursday, Sept. 22nd when they host Northwestern State. The match against the Demons will begin at 6 p.m. It will be one of nine conference home dates with the Cardinals, including the annual rivalry with McNeese coming to town Saturday Oct. 15th.