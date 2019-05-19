GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: A previous version of this story reported a Galveston County ESD No. 2 shift supervisor told 12News there was one death in a car accident as of Sunday, May 19. On Monday, May 20, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told 12News there have been no confirmed deaths.

A petition calling for the end of "Go Topless Weekend" on Crystal Beach has been started following a fatality and more than 400 calls to 911 in Galveston County during the weekend event.

The Change.org petition was started by Daniel Wilson, and seeks to end the event, which has 'become a danger for the people attending and for the residents of Crystal Beach.'

The petition says 'the blatant irresponsibility and gross negligence of the party goes has pushed this event,' allowing it to become deadly.

The petition had gained over 4,100 signatures online by 9:00 Sunday night.

Galveston County ESD #2 confirmed to 12News one person died and six were taken to hospitals by medical helicopter after the weekend event.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office had over 400 calls for service between Friday and Saturday. Sixty-eight people were arrested over the weekend according to Sheriff Henry Trochesset.