2022 Texas midterm election voter guide

Two U.S. House seats are being voted on in Southeast Texas

One county, two Woodville and school board in each district

Eligibility and how and where to register to vote

Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in November.

On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections . Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.

Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.

Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 for the 2022 Midterm Election.

In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2022, and runs through Friday November 4, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.

To update your registration online first visit the Texas SOS "My Voter Portal" to look up your "voter unique identifier, or VUID. You'll need it to update your information here .

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov .

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information , and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

You are eligible to register to vote if:

In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.

The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Your ABBM must be received , not postmarked, by Friday October 28, 2022.

Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.

A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here .

You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.

To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:

If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:

ELECTION RESULTS : CLICK HERE on November 8 after the polls close at 7 p.m.

The cities if Groves and Bevil Oaks have a few races but none of them are contested.

In the race for Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace Democrat, Joseph L. Guillory II will face Kyrin Baker, an independent.

Roxanne Acosta Hellberg-R and Jes Prince-D are facing off in the race for Jefferson County clerk.

Judge Larry Thorne's retirement leaves the District Judge seat in the 317th Judicial District open and Gordon Friesz-R and Chelsie Ramos-D are running for his seat.

Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Jacorion Randle-R and Christian "Manuel" Hayes-D going after his office.

In Jefferson County there are seven contested local races that will be on the ballot.

Ronnie Davis-D is defending his current office against Jimmy Belt-R in the race for Liberty County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.

In Orange County there are no contested local races on the ballot.

In Hardin County there are no contested county races on the ballot but there will be two school board races and an ESD tax proposition.

There are two contested races in the East Chambers ISD school board race.

In Chambers County there are no contested county races on the ballot but the East Chambers Independent School District is holding a board election.

In Jasper County there is one contested county race along with school board races in the Buna and Evadale districts and a proposition to sell alcohol in Justice of the Peace Precinct Three on the ballot.

In the race for Tyler County Judge Wesley Whitman-D is running against Milton Powers-R and a last minute write-in candidate, Brian Lewis-I.

In Tyler County there is one contested county race on the ballot along with two races in the City of Woodville and school board races in each district in the county.

In Newton County there are no contested county races on the ballot.

In Southeast Texas voters will be voting in two of those 38 districts.

Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats, which the state gained due to its population growth . U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats.

Top State Races : Races from Governor to Railroad Commission

Governor

The governor is the chief executive of Texas. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995. Abbott is seeking a third term and will face O’Rourke, who came within 3 percentage points of defeating Cruz in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.

Greg Abbott - Republican

Beto O'rourke - Democrat

Mark Tippetts - Libertarian

Delilah Barrios - Green Party

Lt. Governor

The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the Texas Senate. Republican Dan Patrick, who has quietly amassed influence with former President Donald Trump, is seeking a third term. Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee in 2018, will challenge Patrick again this year.

Dan Patrick - Republican

Mike Collier - Democrat

Shanna Steele - Libertarian

Attorney General

The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. His tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office. His Democratic challenger is Rochelle Garza, a civil rights attorney from Brownsville.

Ken Paxton - Republican

Rochelle Mercedes Garza - Democrat

Mark Ash - Libertarian

Agriculture Commissioner

The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller won the Republican primary for a third term, despite his Republican challengers taking aim at his ethics.

Sid Miller - Republican

Susan Hays - Democrat

Land Commissioner

The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush decided to run for attorney general and lost to Paxton.

Dawn Buckingham - Republican

Jay Kleberg - Democrat

Alfred Molison, Jr - Green Party

Comptroller

The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available to legislators when they craft the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.

Glenn Hegar - Republican

Janet T. Dudding - Democrat

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election this year.

Wayne Christian - Republican

Luke Warford - Democrat

Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian

