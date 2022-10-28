2022 Texas midterm election voter guide
Early voting runs from Monday, October 24, 2022, through Friday, November 4, 2022.
-
Voter Registration
Eligibility and how and where to register to vote
-
Early-voting, Election Day Info
Voting locations, sample ballots, key things to know for November 8
-
Jefferson County
Seven contested races in the county
-
Liberty County
One contested county race
-
Orange County
No contested local races
-
Hardin County
Two school board races and an ESD proposition
-
Chambers County
One school board race
-
Jasper County
One county, five school board races and an alcohol sale proposition
-
Tyler County
One county, two Woodville and school board in each district
-
Newton County
No contested county races
-
Federal
Two U.S. House seats are being voted on in Southeast Texas
-
Top State Races
Races from Governor to Railroad Commission
Voters across the state of Texas are heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 for the 2022 Midterm Election.
Here's information about where to vote, along with what you'll need to bring to the polls. We're also taking a look at how to vote by mail if you qualify.
On election night all results will be posted at 12NewsNow.com/elections. Below is the information you need to know as you prepare to cast your vote and head to the polls.
In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2022, and runs through Friday November 4, 2022.
Keep reading for everything you need to know to cast your vote in November.
Voter Registration: Eligibility and how and where to register to vote
Texas requires registration by the 30th day before Election Day.
The deadline to register to vote to cast a ballot in the 2022 Midterm Election is Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
In Texas you can register to vote in the county you live in to be able to vote in all local, state and federal elections.
Contact your county's voter registrar for more.
Wondering if you are already registered to vote? You can visit the Secretary of State website to find out.
You are eligible to register to vote if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
Registering to vote for the first time:
To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:
- Complete an application using the Texas Secretary of State's ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;
- Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. The Texas Secretary of State office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR
- Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process.
Register to vote when renewing your Driver License
If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.
Update your voter registration information online
Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov.
To update your registration online first visit the Texas SOS "My Voter Portal" to look up your "voter unique identifier, or VUID. You'll need it to update your information here.
In Texas early-voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2022, and runs through Friday November 4, 2022. Check your individual county for specific early-voting locations and times.
Early-voting, Election Day Info: Voting locations, sample ballots, key things to know for November 8
Voting Locations & Sample Ballots
Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Hardin County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Chambers County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Jasper County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Tyler County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Newton County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot | Republican Ballot
Voter Identification
Make sure you bring one of these accepted forms of identification with you when you go to vote:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- United States Passport (book or card)
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
Voting by mail
If you are voting by mail your ballot must be received at your county clerk or elections administrator by March 1, 2022 at 7 p.m.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
You will need to obtain an "Application for Ballot by Mail," or ABBM, from your county's website or elections office.
You can print an application, request one be mailed to you and get more instructions here.
A new Texas law requires that your ABBM include your driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
Because the number must match the state's database it's a good idea to include both numbers on your application.
Your ABBM must be received, not postmarked, by Friday October 28, 2022.
Jefferson County: Seven contested races in the county
In Jefferson County there are seven contested local races that will be on the ballot.
Jefferson County: Early-voting locations/times | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Here's the five hot races to watch in Jefferson County.
Texas State Rep Joe Deshotel’s long held District 22 seat is up for grabs with Jacorion Randle-R and Christian "Manuel" Hayes-D going after his office.
Judge Larry Thorne's retirement leaves the District Judge seat in the 317th Judicial District open and Gordon Friesz-R and Chelsie Ramos-D are running for his seat.
Incumbent Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick-R is defending his office against Carolyn L. Guidry-D.
Roxanne Acosta Hellberg-R and Jes Prince-D are facing off in the race for Jefferson County clerk.
In the race for Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice Of The Peace Democrat, Joseph L. Guillory II will face Kyrin Baker, an independent.
The cities if Groves and Bevil Oaks have a few races but none of them are contested.
Liberty County: One contested county race
In Liberty County there is one contested county race.
Liberty County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Ronnie Davis-D is defending his current office against Jimmy Belt-R in the race for Liberty County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace.
Orange County: No contested local races
In Orange County there are no contested local races on the ballot.
Orange County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Hardin County: Two school board races and an ESD proposition
In Hardin County there are no contested county races on the ballot but there will be two school board races and an ESD tax proposition.
Hardin County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
- Kountze ISD school board Trustee Place 2
- James "Jim" McNeely
- Brent Slaughter
- West Hardin CCISD School board Pos 3
- R.C. "Rusty" Wells
- Dave Burns
- Hardin County ESD1 Prop 5
- The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Hardin County Emergency Services District #1 at the rate of two percent, excluding any area of the district where a local sales and use tax is already imposed at a rate of two percent.
Chambers County: One school board race
In Chambers County there are no contested county races on the ballot but the East Chambers Independent School District is holding a board election.
Chambers County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
There are two contested races in the East Chambers ISD school board race.
- East Chambers Board of Trustees Pos 3
- Lisa R. Bauer
- Brant Charpiot
- East Chambers Board of Trustees Pos 5
- Everett Guillory
- Holly T. Cravy
Jasper County: One county, five school board races and an alcohol sale proposition
In Jasper County there is one contested county race along with school board races in the Buna and Evadale districts and a proposition to sell alcohol in Justice of the Peace Precinct Three on the ballot.
Jasper County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Kevin Holloway-R is facing incumbent, DeMarcus Holmes -D, in the Jasper County Precinct Two County Commissioner race.
- Buna ISD Trustee At-Large (3 places)
- Matt Buchanan
- Brent Stark
- Russell DeLone
- John E. Burt
- Kevin Gomez
- Cody Goins
- Evadale ISD School Trustee Place 2
- Ben Bruce
- Brandon Spears
- Evadale ISD School Trustee Place 3
- James Drake
- Matt Bruce
- Evadale ISD School Trustee Place 4
- Amber Pattarozzi
- Kirbie Humble
- Evadale ISD School Trustee Place 5
- Donald Hornback
- Colby Buford
- The legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in Justice of the Peace Precinct #3
Tyler County: One county, two Woodville and school board in each district
In Tyler County there is one contested county race on the ballot along with two races in the City of Woodville and school board races in each district in the county.
Tyler County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Democratic Ballot
In the race for Tyler County Judge Wesley Whitman-D is running against Milton Powers-R and a last minute write-in candidate, Brian Lewis-I.
- Spurger ISD School Board Pos 1
- Forrest Anderson
- Jessica Hensarling
- City of Woodville - Mayor
- J.A. "Skip" Blackstone
- Cathy Bennett (incumbent)
- Robert "Bob" Stoneman
- City of Woodville - Council
- Will Warren
- John Craven
- Carolyn Williams
Newton County: No contested county races
In Newton County there are no contested county races on the ballot.
Newton County: Early-voting times/locations | Election Day voting locations | Sample Ballot
Federal: Two U.S. House seats are being voted on in Southeast Texas
U.S. House
Texas has a new 38-district congressional map that incorporates two new House seats, which the state gained due to its population growth. U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats.
In Southeast Texas voters will be voting in two of those 38 districts.
U. S. Representative District 14
- Randy Weber - Republican
- Mikal Williams - Democrat
U. S. Representative District 36
- Brian Babin - Republican
- Jon Haire - Democrat
Top State Races: Races from Governor to Railroad Commission
Governor
The governor is the chief executive of Texas. A Democrat has not held the seat since 1995. Abbott is seeking a third term and will face O’Rourke, who came within 3 percentage points of defeating Cruz in the 2018 U.S. Senate race.
- Greg Abbott - Republican
- Beto O'rourke - Democrat
- Mark Tippetts - Libertarian
- Delilah Barrios - Green Party
Lt. Governor
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the Texas Senate. Republican Dan Patrick, who has quietly amassed influence with former President Donald Trump, is seeking a third term. Mike Collier, the Democratic nominee in 2018, will challenge Patrick again this year.
- Dan Patrick - Republican
- Mike Collier - Democrat
- Shanna Steele - Libertarian
Attorney General
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton is seeking a third term. His tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office. His Democratic challenger is Rochelle Garza, a civil rights attorney from Brownsville.
- Ken Paxton - Republican
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza - Democrat
- Mark Ash - Libertarian
Agriculture Commissioner
The agriculture department supports farmers, regulates fuel pumps and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller won the Republican primary for a third term, despite his Republican challengers taking aim at his ethics.
- Sid Miller - Republican
- Susan Hays - Democrat
Land Commissioner
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The race is wide open as incumbent George P. Bush decided to run for attorney general and lost to Paxton.
- Dawn Buckingham - Republican
- Jay Kleberg - Democrat
- Alfred Molison, Jr - Green Party
Comptroller
The comptroller is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available to legislators when they craft the state’s two-year budget. Republican Glenn Hegar is running for a third term.
- Glenn Hegar - Republican
- Janet T. Dudding - Democrat
- V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza - Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
In Texas, the Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry. Members of the three-person board are elected statewide. One seat is up for election this year.
- Wayne Christian - Republican
- Luke Warford - Democrat
- Jaime Andres Diez - Libertarian
