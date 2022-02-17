Here's all the Southeast Texas uncontested races in the 2022 March Primary Election
If a candidate is running unopposed in either the Democratic or Republican primary election it is very likely that they will make it onto the general ballot.
There are about 30 contested local races in Southeast Texas for the 2022 March Primary Election. There's more than 100 races that are uncontested.
If there is no one from the opposing party running for the office then it's likely then will win the seat they are seeking.
Here's a look by county and by state of candidates running unopposed in the 2022 Primary Election.
Statewide Races:
Texas Democratic races
- U. S. Representative District 36
- Jon Haire
- Railroad Commissioner
- Luke Warford
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Erin A Nowell
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Amanda Reichek
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Julia Maldonado
- Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Dana Huffman
- Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Robert Johnson
- Member, State Board Of Education, District 7
- Dan Hochman
- State Senator, District 3
- Steve Russell
- State Senator, District 4
- Misty Bishop
- Justice, 9th Court Of Appeals District, Place 2
- Bob Mabry
Texas Republican races
- U. S. Representative District 36
- Brian Babin
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
- Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
- Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
- Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Jesse F. Mcclure, Iii
- State Senator, District 3
- Robert Nichols
- State Senator, District 4
- Brandon Creighton
- State Representative District 21
- Dade Phelan
- State Representative District 22
- Jacorion Randle
Jefferson County:
Jefferson County Democratic races
- District Judge, 58th Judicial District
- W. Kent Walston
- District Judge, 252nd Judicial District
- Raquel West
- District Judge, 279th Judicial District
- Randy Shelton
- District Judge, 317th Judicial District
- Chelsie Ramos
- Criminal District Judge Jefferson County
- John "Johnny" B. Stevens Jr
- Criminal District Attorney Jefferson County
- Keith F. Giblin
- County Judge
- Carolyn L. Guidry
- County Court At Law No. 1
- Gerald W. Eddins
- County Court At Law No. 2
- Terrence L. Holmes
- District Clerk Party
- Jamie D. Smith
- County Clerk
- Jes Prince
- County Treasurer
- Charlie Hallmark
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Julia Rodriguez
- County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Everette "Bo" Alfred
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1, Place 2
- Benjamin "Ben" Collins Sr
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 6
- Ransom "Duce" Jones
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 8
- Tom Gillam III
Jefferson County Republican races
- District Judge, 172nd Judicial District Party
- Mitch Templeton
- District Judge, 317th Judicial District
- Gordon Friesz
- County Judge
- Jeff Branick
- County Court At Law No. 3
- Clint Woods
- County Clerk
- Roxanne Acosta Hellberg
- County Treasurer
- Tim Funchess
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 7
- Brad Burnett
Liberty County:
Liberty County Democratic races
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Ronnie Davis
Liberty County Republican races
- District Judge, 75th Judicial District
- Mark Morefield
- District Judge, 253rd Judicial District
- Chap Cain
- County Clerk
- Lee Haidusek Chambers
- County Treasurer
- Kim Harris
- County Surveyor
- John C. Johnny Moorman
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Greg Arthur
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- Stephen Hebert
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 3 Party
- Cody Parrish
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- Larry Wilburn
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 5
- Wade Brown
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 6
- Ralph Fuller
Orange County:
Orange County Democratic races
There are no Democrats running in Orange County.
Orange County Republican races
- County Judge
- John Gothia
- County Court At Law No. 1
- Mandy White-Rogers
- District Clerk Party
- Anne Reed
- County Clerk
- Brandy Robertson
- County Treasurer
- Christy Khoury
- County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Robert Viator
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- Hershel Stagner Jr
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Timothy Jenkins
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- William Price Jr
Hardin County:
Hardin County Democratic races
There are no Democrats running in Hardin County.
Hardin County Republican races
- County Judge
- Wayne McDaniel
- District Clerk
- Dana Hogg
- County Clerk Party
- Connie Becton
- County Treasurer
- Deborah Mcwilliams
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- Chris Ingram
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Charles Brewer
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- Mark D. Ames
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 5
- Melissa Missy Minton
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 6
- Jackie Breedlove Werner
Chambers County:
Chambers County Democratic races
There are no Democrats running in Chambers County.
Chambers County Republican races
- District Judge, 253rd Judicial District
- Chap Cain
- County Court At Law
- Cindy S. Price
- County Attorney
- Ashley Cain Land
- District Clerk
- Patti L. Henry
- County Clerk
- Heather H. Hawthorne
- County Treasurer
- Nicole (Nikki) Whittington
- County Surveyor
- Michael W. Chandler
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Mark Tice
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- Celia Devillier
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Michael "Mike" Wheat
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- Blake Sylvia
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 6
- Larry Ray Cryer
Jasper County:
Jasper County Democratic races
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Demarcus Holmes
Jasper County Republican races
- District Judge, Judicial District 1a
- Delinda Gibbs-Walker
- Criminal District Attorney Jasper County
- Anne Pickle
- County Judge
- Mark Allen
- District Clerk Party
- Rosa Norsworthy
- County Clerk
- Holly Thomas
- County Treasurer
- Rene Kelley Ellis
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- John Allen Cooper
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Raymond Hopson
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 3
- Mike Smith
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- Gina L. Cleveland
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 5
- Brettt Holloway
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 6
- Steve Conner
Tyler County:
Tyler County Democratic races
- County Judge Party
- Wesley Whitman
Tyler County Republican races
- Criminal District Attorney Tyler County
- Lucas Babin
- District Clerk - Unexpired Term Party
- Renee Crews
- County Clerk - Unexpired Term
- Donece Gregory
- County Commissioner Precinct 4
- Buck Hudson
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1
- Trisher Ford
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Ken Jobe
Newton County:
Newton County Democratic races
- County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Phillip A. White
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2
- Brenda Smith
Newton County Republican races
- District Judge, Judicial District 1a
- Delinda Gibbs-Walker
- Criminal District Attorney Newton County
- Courtney Tracy Ponthier
- County Treasurer
- Ginger Sims
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 3
- Michael Greer
- Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4
- Dana Ashmore
- County Constable Precinct 1
- Colton Havard
- County Constable Precinct 2
- Jeff McCoy