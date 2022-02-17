Here's all the Southeast Texas uncontested races in the 2022 March Primary Election

If a candidate is running unopposed in either the Democratic or Republican primary election it is very likely that they will make it onto the general ballot.

There are about 30 contested local races in Southeast Texas for the 2022 March Primary Election. There's more than 100 races that are uncontested.

If there is no one from the opposing party running for the office then it's likely then will win the seat they are seeking.