Police: Suicidal suspect dead after officer-involved shooting Thursday morning

Officers said they tried to de-escalate the situation for hours, but the suspect would not comply.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a suicidal suspect.

Beaumont Police officers responded to call in about a suicidal person with a gun at the intersection of South Dowlen Rd and College St just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

Patrol officers arrived at the location and tried to de-escalate the situation for hours, but the suspect would not comply, according to a news release from Beaumont Police.

Around 7:30 a.m., the armed suspect started firing shots, which led to an officer returning fire, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

A SWAT team and Beaumont Police officers responded to the situation, the release said. No one else was injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing with the Beaumont Police Department.

This is the seventh officer-involved shooting in Beaumont since 2015. It's also the third one this year.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

https://t.co/HMCHoEcImN

Traffic Alert is still in place while investigation is on-going. We will update when roads are open. — Beaumont Police Dept (@beaumont_police) December 31, 2020