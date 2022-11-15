Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair

There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair, with a wide range of different industries.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday.

The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur.

There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair, with a wide range of different industries, making this the perfect event for job seekers of all skill levels.

“We just wanted to get the community together so we can have an event for job seekers and for employees to find people that they need in their fields," said Workforce Solutions Liaison for Port Arthur, Alysha Hill.

There was medical industry representatives, as well as clerical and state positions.

The event also provided some hands-on workshops, like resume building and mock interviews.

Lamar University Student Mindy Escobedo says she attended the fair to work on choosing the right words to put on her resume, because she knows how important it is when submitting an application.

"Just learning the right lingo for the correct application, because i know every job position is different. So, just learning what to say in the right moment and in the right time," she said.

For Memorial High School Senior Keyonna Ford, attending this event opened her eyes to new possibilities

"I'm getting an interest in new things, that I didn't think I'd be interested in," she said.

Workforce Solutions is an Equal Opportunity Employer program that provides development services that help workers not only find but keep good jobs, according to their website.

The program also helps employers hire the skilled workers they need to help grow their business.