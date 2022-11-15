Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton announces she will seek re-election

She made history as the first Black female mayor of the city and replaced former mayor Becky Ames, who held the office for 14 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Robin Mouton has announced that she plans to seek re-election in 2023.

Mouton confirmed to 12News Tuesday morning that she intends to run for a second term.

The mayor beat businessman Roy West, Jr. with 52% of the vote and a margin of a little more than 600 votes in a runoff election in 2021.

West announced on Monday, in a video posted on Facebook, that he will run again for the office in the next election.

Mouton, who made history as the first Black female mayor of the city, replaced former mayor Becky Ames who held the office for 14 years.

She became the city's first new mayor to be elected since 2007.

In a video interview released by the city in 2022, Mayor Mouton said caring about people is a big part of her job, and one she does not take lightly.

"I want to see this city thrive," Mouton said in the video. "We have too many resources in our city to not be one of the top cities in the state of Texas."

Mouton is a lifelong Beaumont resident and a committed community leader.

Before she ran for mayor, she represented Beaumont's Ward 4 in the city council for six years and served as the Mayor Pro Tem from 2016 to 2017. All this after a successful 32-year career as an AT&T sales executive.

