2 women arrested, accused of illegal gambling promotion in Port Arthur

Vivian Uyen Nguyen, 36, and Ngan Kieu To, 46, were arrested and charged with gambling promotion.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two women are behind bars after being exposed for illegal gambling operations in Port Arthur, according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Vivian Uyen Nguyen, 36, and Ngan Kieu To, 46, were arrested and charged with gambling promotion after the completion of several undercover operations involving the Port Arthur Narcotics and Gun Unit.

To was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 4, while working within Lucky's Game Room that's located at 1110 9th Avenue.

Nguyen was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 11, while working at the Maytag Laundry building, which is located at 2600 9th Avenue.

Both locations contained multiple "8-Liner" gaming machines, police said. The permit at 1110 9th Avenue was removed by officers and the facility was shut down due to multiple violations, detectives said.

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

